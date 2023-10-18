Shallipopi trends online after he revealed that he set to launch his record label, as he announces two new acts

In an electrifying video on X, the rapper announced the good news and unveiled his new singers

Fans have reacted to the announcement and are ready to see what the singer has in stock for his new company

Nigerian rapper and singer Crown Uzama, known as Shallipopi, is ready to take the Nigerian music industry by storm with his recent post on X, formerly Twitter.

The singer has revealed the birth of his record label, Plutomania Records. At the same time, he announced the signing of two new artists to his latest baby.

The declaration of his laudable feat was made in a thrilling way that wowed some of his fans.

Shallipopi reveals the names of his new signees

In the post, the rapper said that his first signee is Zerry dI, while the second person is Tega Boi. Shallipopi seemed excited about his new project and can't wait for his signees to churn out hit songs.

The two new singers wore matching clothes with their record label boss in the video. One of them held a wooden stick.

See the unveiling of his record label here:

Fans react to the unveiling of Shallipopi's record label

Reactions have trailed the announcement made by the rapper. So fans took to the comment section to advise him, while some criticised his music. Here are some of the comments below.

"Why Toheeb dey look like this? You never start you don carry condo, when you start wetin you go dey carry."

"See weytin CEO of Plutomania Record dey sing ."

"Na so marlians take start that year be this oooo ."

"Only one Pluto Presido but that last song wey you just drop na nonsense, no try am next time."

“Signed: Pluto Presido, Person wey never see rocket face to face."

"6 months in the industry, you don already get signees?"

"Men Mount! Congratulations Pluto Presido."

"na wa o. na everybody wan get label now."

"This one Evian no too much?"

"Na only for Nigeria na Upcoming Artiste dey open record label..!!! Lovely move my Presido."

Portable calls out Dapper for signing Shallipopi after EFCC arrest

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Portable had sent a message to Dapper for signing Shallipopi on his record label despite not having a clean record.

Portable revealed that Shallipopi is not the right person to put under Dapper's shelter; he told him to look for a better singer who would not give him problems.

He further advised him to focus on his singing career instead of allowing distractions to prevent him from achieving his goals.

