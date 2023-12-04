Veteran music producer Don Jazzy has sparked reactions online as a clip of him and skit maker Nasboi goes viral

Famous Nigerian music producer and record label boss Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has stirred a major social-media uproar as he jumps on the viral Umbrella Challenge.

Skit maker Nasboi started the Umbrella Challenge for his viral new single, Umbrella.

Don Jazzy trends online as he steals Sabinus' custom and uses it for Nasboi's umbrella challenge.

Over the last few days, different skit makers have been seen jumping on the Umbrella challenge while rocking each other's outfits.

Don Jazzy steals Sabinus' custom and rocks it for Umbrella challenge

The latest skit video for the Umbrella challenge that has gotten people talking online is that of veteran music producer Don Jazzy.

In a viral clip, Don Baba J was dressed in Sabinus' Blue and Black outfit as he danced like a skit maker while exuding his other personas.

Watch the viral hilarious clip below:

See the reactions that trailed Don Jazzy's video

Here are some of the trending reactions the video stirred online:

@mrfunny1_:

"Return my cloth."

@og.tega:

"Till the song trend finish."

@crazeclown:

"Don jazzy don win."

@mc_tagwaye:

"On thing you can not take away from him is his support for young talents…. Your light no go off Don."

@tenovertenautos:

"And person call dis man stingy? Which act of giving pass raising talent with ur platform oh?"

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"Why will people not support him and his artists a different breed @donjazzy."

@desmony1:

"Nasboi is a humble guy you’ll know through his relationship with other content creators.. big love jazzy."

@derickrose28:

"Don jazzy,the most supportive man in the industry!"

@ibash_em:

" Donjazzy na Legend already… nobody fit be like Don Jazzy for this Nigeria."

@sir_efex:

"Ideas full your head yakpa , dis one enter gan."

Source: Legit.ng