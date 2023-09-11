A very outspoken influencer who has been speaking up about the need for skin care products to be approved before public use got banned on TikTok

The man quickly opened another account with a growing following, even though the previous one had almost 300k followers

Nigerians thronged his comment section on the new page and offered support towards his mission to keep the public safe

A brilliant young Nigerian man known as Verydarkman had been going after the skincare product industry in Nigeria to ensure standards were in place.

Earlier, he campaigned against a skincare company with no National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number for the product it was pushing out to the public.

The man laughed after his account got banned on TikTok. Photo source: @thatverydarkman

Verydarkman's TikTok account banned

Amid the man's significant sensitisation of the public, his TikTok account with thousands of followers was banned.

In a TikTok video, he said he did not know why people were reporting his account. Seconds after, he burst into laughter.

Verydarkman maintained that he was unbothered about the situation. He said he knew when the account was targeted.

PRINCESS said:

"I notice say dem banned u …I go straight to Instagram go find u …Dey can never bring d man down …DON’T PLAY cuz DEY WILL LEARN."

tundekanu said:

"If they knock you down 9 times you will get up 10 times brother."

Automobil Poacher said:

"You can actually Trend for a good reason, just keep doing that good thing you're doing and DON'T PLAY cuz You'll Learn."

Best Video Clips said:

"E pain you no lie. See pain hidden in that smile."

Mr waters said:

"Yes I knew it will happen again, because the hits was too much, but we here again no leave no transfer."

Tesla d priceless said:

"I lose my account of 300k. I nor get myself 4 one week. Is not easy guys, quick recovery dear."

Verydarkman criticises Uche Jombo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the outspoken TikTok influencer came for Uche Jombo, a Nollywood actress, for claiming a skincare product was good even when it had no NAFDAC number.

Many social media users praised the influencer for condemning skincare merchants for pushing out fake and unhealthy products to the public.

