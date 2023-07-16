English professional football player Declan Rice was recently announced as the latest footballer to join Arsenal

Rapper Odumodu Blvck shared a video which saw him congratulating the footballer via FaceTime

The video which has since gone viral on social media has sparked exciting reactions

Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodu Blvck, is on the up and up and fans couldn't be happier.

Hours after the news broke out which saw the rapper's Declan Rice song being featured in the announcement video, Odumodu placed a call across to the 24-year-old footballer.

In a video shared via his Instagram Story, Odumodu is seen congratulating the footballer while sharing prayerful words of encouragement.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to bromance betweent Odumodu and Declan Rice

therealebun__:

"He’s motivating a billionaire."

iambamidele_babs:

"Odumodu use music catch client."

ifeco153:

"Many people dont know Wat networking is everything about Nigeria na yahoo."

feyfey________:

"Una no tell me odumodu na prayer warrior."

olaitan_xnyg:

"Afro-cult-pastor."

kungmoni:

"Ebelebe pastor my guy."

og_jamix:

"God over everything."

