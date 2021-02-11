Who is RajjPatel (Austin Show)? Age, height, real name, face reveal

RajjPatel is a famous Twitch star, YouTuber, and television personality. He is well-known for hosting the reality TV-like show, The AustinShow. Other shows he has hosted include Love or Host, JustaMinx, and Name Your Price alongside Will Neff.

RajjPatel became famous on Twitch. He currently has 1.7 million followers on his Twitch account. He has hosted numerous shows on Twitch, including the Rajjchelor, a low-budget version of The Bachelor, and Rajj Royale, a debate show. The American YouTuber has over 47 million views on YouTube.

RajjPatel's biography

Who is the real RajjPatel? Austin was born in the United States of America on 12 November 1993. He grew up in Central Oregon. He has not disclosed much about his family. He attended Portland State University.

The social media personality always wanted to be an entertainer of some sort. However, as a teenager, he had the thought of being a commercial airline pilot. He studied charts, watched FAA-certified planes online, and flew on virtual professional flight-simming servers.

When he established that not all pilots get six-figure salaries, he decided it was not worth all the effort. Austin did not have a big social life in college and often found himself in front of the computer. That's how he discovered Twitch. He started streaming Runescape, a multiplayer online role-playing game.

How old is RajjPatel?

The television personality is 29 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Austin is an online personality who realised he could make a career out of streaming on Twitch. He started a show in 2013 known as the Rajj Show on YouTube and Twitch. On the show, he used an Indian accent hence the name RajjPatel.

Rajjpatel's Twitch currently has 1.7 million followers. He has two Twitter accounts @AustinOnTwitter (694+ followers) and @MrAustinShow (347+ followers).

He is also active on Instagram, with 145 thousand followers and over 327 thousand followers on his TikTok account. As for his YouTube channel, he created it on December 18 2021. The channel currently has 443k subscribers and has posted over 180 videos.

What happened to RajjPatel?

In June 2020, Rajj Patel, a popular Twitch streamer, decided to use his real name instead of RajjPatel on his show and social media platforms. He changed his name to Austin to be more inclusive.

He explained the name change in a post on Twitlonger. At first, he saw the RajjPatel character as an actor but later realized that it was offensive personally and professionally. He didn't want his brand to exclude or offend anyone, so he made the decision to change it.

Austin felt it was essential to be honest and open about his background and personal life as part of his growth journey. He wanted to use his platform to make everyone feel included.

Through conversations with colleagues and friends from the Indian community, he realized that the RajjPatel character may have offended people from the South Asian and Indian communities. He realized that he didn't fully understand the consequences and historical context of his actions on camera.

Austin had many conversations with colleagues and friends from the Indian community that helped him realise his brand's insensitivity. The famous online personality had first dropped the 'Patel' part of the name in 2019, but he realised that wasn't enough.

He then rebranded his show to use his real first name, Austin and promised to keep the contents of the show, which fans loved, the same. The show, now called AustinShow, has continued to gain popularity since the rebranding.

One of his popular creations is Love or Host, previously known as Rajjchelor. In an interview with Kotaku, Austin mentioned that his show has led to romantic connections and dates and helped launch streamers' careers from his channel.

What does RajjPatel look like?

Most people assume that Rajjpatel IRL is Indian due to his name. However, he is white. He gained the name Patel due to his faux-Indian accent when he was starting in 2013.

Are Jenna and RajjPatel dating?

AustinShow (RajjPatel) identifies as gay and as bi-sexual as well. He says he began exploring his sexuality at age 22 and now knows where he belongs. He is in a relationship with an undisclosed person.

Jenna is a fellow Twitch streamer and Instagram model. She has a sizeable fanbase across all her social media platforms.

Quick facts about RajjPatel

He had many Indian friends at the start of his show in 2013.

His ethnicity is white with Irish descent and Lebanese ancestry.

RajjPatel, now Austin, is a remarkable figure in society. He is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator known for hosting online talk shows and events on his Twitch channel. He still boosts a large online following on all his social media platforms.

