Singer Portable Zazu has sent a message to Dvpper label boss Dapper for signing Shallipopi

Portable claimed Shallipopi, who was arrested by the EFCC some weeks ago, was not legit

The Zazu singer expressed his displeasure at Dapper's action as he urged him to sign better music talents

Controversial singer and Street Pop star Portable Zazu has caused a stir with a trending video of him calling out Dvpper boss Dapper, for signing Shallipopi after the latter was arrested by the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC.

Portable, who was disappointed at Dapper's action, claimed Shallipopi was a scammer as the EFCC wouldn't have arrested him if he was legit.

Portable Zazu claims Shallipopi is a scammer. Credit: @portablebaeby @dapperdamm @shallipopi

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation label boss also sent a message to Dapper to focus on signing music stars with talent

Portable was heard saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Them dey sign thief, them dey sign person wey dey from Efcc. EFCC no dey carry legit man, you are a scammer, thief, loader. them come dey sign thief them no fit sign people wey get talent, e dey pain. use your money to sign better people."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Portable calls out Dapper for signing Shallipopi

The reason for Portable's outburst is unknown, and it has left netizens talking. See some of their comments below:

shmurda_801:

"Pls Who sign Pluto? Ask respectfully."

kayplus__:

"Try dey watch your mouth make e no put you for trouble ."

emmrix_blaqson:

"Okay make dem leave scammers dey sign mad people like you do? Portable no well ."

ese._tee:

"You go explain tire Evian full ground."

biodex__:

"This guy wise….him no wan make people forget am nah why him Dey chase clout everyday ."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Portable is low key jealous of Shalli seeing the way he is hanging out with David, Burna and Wiskid always using his words in his post."

Shallipopi hangs out with Davido, meets Governor Adeleke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that clips of young singer Shallipopi cruising around Lagos with Davido in OBO's luxury ride, Mercedez Virgil Abloh, trended online.

After clips of them cruising around town went viral online, another clip surfaced of Davido introducing Shallipopi to his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Furthermore, videos of Davido working on a new track with Shallipopi caught people's attention.

Source: Legit.ng