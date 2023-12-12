Nigerian international artist Wizkid and his junior colleague Seyi Vibez buzzed the internet with their second meeting after a long while

Legit.ng previously reported that the duo's initial meeting was a sight to behold, with beautiful pictures that added sparkle to the timeline

A recent trending video captured the spectacular atmosphere when the Afrobeats star was reverence by the Chance singer

Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, recently reunited with his junior colleague, Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, best known as Seyi Vibez. This marks their second encounter after a considerable period.

As reported earlier by Legit.ng, the initial meeting took place in early 2023, offering a delightful visual treat through intentional photographs that quickly circulated online.

Wizkid and Seyi Vibez link up in a nightclub Credit: @akpraisemedia

Source: Instagram

The recent rendezvous, however, seemed more spontaneous, as evidenced by the casual atmosphere captured in a viral video.

The Made in Lagos hitmaker was seen enjoying a night hangout when the Chance crooner came forward to greet him. He was filled with smiles and bowed to show reverence for the Grammy Award-winning singer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video here

Wizkid sprays money on Lagos streets

The Nigerian superstar ignited a fresh wave of online reactions with a video capturing his recent generous act.

In footage sighted by Legit.ng, the Afrobeats icon exuded high energy as he distributed bundles of naira notes on the streets of Lagos.

Seated comfortably in the back seat of his car, the Ojuelegba hitmaker scattered money into the air, prompting pedestrians on the road to hurriedly grab their share of the flying notes.

Daniel Regha blasts Wizkid over N100m donation to a kid

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a controversial social media critic had taken a swipe at Wizkid for giving out money to children in Surulere.

According to him, the singer was embarking on a misplaced priority and he went ahead to tell him how to channel the resources.

She stated that the singer is yet to fulfil his promise of building a school in Africa.

Wizkid pays surprise visit to MC Oluomo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NURTW chieftain praised Wizkid glowingly in a post.

This was after the singer, who stormed Surulere with his N100m Christmas gift, paid the transport boss an unexpected visit.

Oluomo shared clips of the singer in his home and disclosed they had had a dynamic conversation, attesting to his magnetic personality. Wizkid also posed for photos with MC Oluomo and his kids.

Source: Legit.ng