Zambia's music world has lost one of its own to the cold hands of death

Nathan Mithi reportedly took his own life after alleging that the wife he married cheated on him and deceived him

Mithi said to be a member of the Ghetto Link, a prominent Zambian music group, took his life a few days ago

A Zambian musician, Nathan Mithi, has reportedly committed suicide after accusing his wife, Sabby Phiri, of infidelity.

Mithi, who was identified as a member of Ghetto Link, a prominent music group in the country was laid to rest on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

In a lengthy suicide note published on his Facebook, Mithi detailed the harrowing experiences of his marriage to Phiri, accusing her of infidelity, deception, and a quest for a lavish lifestyle.

“If you are seeing this then I am probably DEAD! Ati ‘I need space’ kansi ah nyegesa kunja (however, she is sleeping around). Don’t Skip but learn from me. Sabby, you are the reason for my death,” he wrote.

He also narrated how he allegedly caught the wife having sex with other men on their matrimonial bed, including a young boy related to him and a landlord whom he insulted in the post.

“Why have I killed myself? I did it because I truly loved her from the bottom of my heart. My heart could not take the nonsense that she is into.”

