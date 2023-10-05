Famous controversial Streetpop artist Portable trends online after a clip of him complaining about one of his signees, Yung Duu, went viral

In the post, Portable revealed that Yungi Duu has been making some decision that leaves him questioning his sanity

Zazu shared how Yungi Duu has been collecting shows and performance bookings for just N70k, whereas his junior Abuga is already doing 1m per show

Controversial Streetpop sensation Portable has sparked reactions online after a clip of him slamming one of his signees, Yung Duu, went viral.

In the trending clip shared on his page, Portable had called out Yung Duu, lamenting about certain things he has been up to.

Portable laments about signee Yung Duu.

Source: Instagram

He questioned the logic behind Yung Duu's decision to agree to perform at a show for just 70,000 naira. Portable noted that he recently acquired an N3m car for Yungi Duu, yet this is how much he thinks he is worth.

"Abuga is your junior o" - Portable slams Yung Duu further

The Zazu Nation boss, in his post, noted that Abuga, who is junior to Yung Duu, is already getting booked for N1m.

Portable also revealed that Abuga doesn't own a car yet, but the person he spent N3m on is the one doing N70k shows.

See Portable's quote about Yung Duu:

"I bought 3 million naira Car for you , you’re booking 70 thousand naira show."

Watch the clip below:

Portable's comments about his signee stir reactions

See how fans reacted to Portable's post below:

@midey_pearl_:

"Na portable record label me won join o."

@candy_by_wendy:

"Yungiiii Douuuuuwat u dooo."

@jindho_ushmond:

"Who b that ota aje wey dey book yungidu 70k sef person wey dem suppose call promise food and drink if he see anything collect as he dey perform good for him."

@rich_moore._:

" How much una want make him collect for nonsénsès song."

@ajinowaya:

"To be honest yougii duu no support the charge less than 500k lol."

@lekxkeed_:

"Abeg who give aunty Toke 70k for show. Monke."

@ghost_ozus:

"Nah Eod e won carry take proud for street money wey you suppose use enroll the boi go school."

@senator_package:

"Used EOD is 3million? This portable self think say we no get brain like him."

@big_razzy_100:

"70 thousand you have all the right to drag him Portable."

@unlimited_mercy97:

"Portable nah big comedian."

