Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her beautiful mother Rita Daniels made it to the news recently

The talented movie star shared an emotional chitchat moment with her mum, who showered her with praises in return

The elderly woman further revealed her desire for her daughter, spurring reactions across social media

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her mother Rita Daniels melted the hearts of many online following their recent post.

In a video shared online, Rita Daniels immensely praised her daughter for being a blessing in her life.

Rita Daniels praises daughter, Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

The elderly woman lavished accolades on the movie star, who was clutching her from behind, as she questioned whether anyone could have a child as lovely as her daughter or a child that they are as proud of as she is of her.

Rita indicated that Regina will become her mother or remain her child in her next life.

"Can your daughter be as beautiful as this? Can you be so proud of your child like this? In the next world, you will remain my child, or should I say, you should be my mother?" Rita Daniels said.

But the actress retorted and said she would prefer to remain her mother and child so Rita's guidance would lead her through life.

"I will be your child so you can keep guiding me right".

Watch the video below:

Regina Daniels and mum spur reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

xx_bellz:

"AwwOctober 10 children are the best."

sir.sammywest:

"Which kind accessible?? lie lie people."

iamgoldextenzions:

"Your spoke factsss, i don’t know if its a libra thing sha but we are nicee people."

johnsharon64:

"Beautiful mother and daughter love...we see u."

wizyj43:

U hear… u will keep guiding me right…. The presence of our parents matters a lot."

sugardestiny_official:

"Mother and child bond❤️❤️❤️ the best bond ever our mothers will live long."

jeniferdavid97:

"Why she will not praise u after u agree to married ur grandma."

chiclemchiclem:

"Thank God your listen to your mother and marrying Ned."

Flavour features Regina Daniels in a music video

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N'abania, attracted cheer from fans and netizens following his forthcoming music video.

Flavour, who released his eighth studio album, African Royalty, months ago, is set to release an enchanting visual for one of the popular singles (Nwunye Odogwu) in the highly acclaimed body of work.

A snippet from the incoming music visual depicted that Nigerian star actress Regina Daniels was featured.

