Skitmaker Nasboi has shared a fun video of him with veteran movie actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, aka 'Nnayi Sacrifice'

In the short video, Nasboi attempted to unlock a car which appeared to belong to Kanayo, who ended up turning him into a tuber of yam

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from celebrities like Don Jazzy and 2Baba, among others

Nigerian skit maestro and singer Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, aka Nasboi, has continued linking with celebrities to promote his newly released song, Umbrella, featuring Wande Coal.

In a new video he shared on his Instagram page, Nasboi featured Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo, which was interesting to watch.

Kanayo joined Nasboi's Umbrella challenge. Credit: @iamnasboi

Source: Instagram

The video showed Nasboi rocking OGB Recent's green costume as he unlocked a car using a stick.

Unfortunately for him, the car's occupant was Kanayo, known for his ritualist roles in Nollywood movies.

After seeing Kanayo in the car, Nasboi attempted to leave, but the actor showcased his magical side by transforming him into a tuber of yam.

Towards the end of the video, Kanayo showed some moves as he joined the Umbrella dance challenge, swaying his body to the infectious beats.

Watch the video below:

This came barely a few days after Kanayo and Nasboi linked up at an event.

Celebrities, others react to Nasboi's video with Kanayo

The likes of Don Jazzy and 2Baba shared funny emojis and memes.

See some of the other comments below:

kenepisode1:

"E reach your turn him turn you to big YAM."

mrmacaroni1:

"To get to the top, we must all make sacrifices."

kennethokolie:

"All your sacrifice go monetize."

realsophy:

"Wetin you tell KOK wey him agree to do this dance."

officialchike:

"U don finally enter trouble."

tomike_a:

"End of challenge, the singer izzzz goneeee."

D'banj, others join Nasboi dance challenge

Legit.ng reported that popular entertainer D'banj joined Nasboi's Umbrella Challenge

D'banj, who rocked Nasboi's costume in the video, outdanced the skitmaker. At a point, he even tried to protest.

In another report, Nasboi shared a video of Kizz Daniel and Iyanya vibing to Umbrella with him.

Source: Legit.ng