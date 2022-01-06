Ben Azelart’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend, net worth

Ben Azelart is an American skateboarder, actor, and YouTube renowned for his adventure and prank videos on various social media platforms. The social media sensation rose to fame when he began to showcase his amazing skateboarding skills on YouTube. Today, he creates video content touching on travel, challenges, pranks, and other fascinating content.

Ben in a white T-shirt. Photo: @benazelart

Azelart started his YouTube channel and currently has more than 9 million subscribers. He often posts content alongside his close friends.

Profile summary

Full name: Ben Roger Azelart

Ben Roger Azelart Gender : Male

: Male Year of birth: January 10, 2002

January 10, 2002 Age: 20 years old (as of 2022)

20 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6′ 2″

6′ 2″ Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Father : Lionel

: Lionel Mother : Jill

: Jill Sibling : Julien

: Julien Profession: YouTuber, skateboarder, social media personality

YouTuber, skateboarder, social media personality Instagram: @benazelart

@benazelart Net worth: $1.6 million

Ben Azelart's biography

Who is Ben Azelart beyond his enviable social media exploits? He was born in Dallas, Texas and grew up alongside one brother, Julien.

Ben Azelart's mom is called Jill, and his father, Lionel. Ben's brother is a prolific photographer and quite active on social media.

Ben Azelart's family relocated to Hawaii when he was three years old. He and his brother were then raised in Hawaii for much of their childhood.

Ben attended Kailua Intermediate School and later enrolled in a private Hawaiian university for his degree studies.

How old is Ben Azelart?

Ben in the ocean wearing a white shirt. Photo: @benazelart

Ben Azelart's age is 20 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Azelart created his YouTube channel in 2014 and started posting skateboarding videos. He later expanded his content to include prank videos, adventure clips, sports-related content, and challenges with monetary rewards. Currently, the channel is nearing 10 million subscribers and has more than one billion lifetime views.

Some of the most popular videos on his channel include one where he was cutting of people's earphones and giving them AirPods and another one that saw him buying numerous items in the same colour for 24 hours. Combined, the two videos have over 70 million views.

The prolific skateboarder has participated in several competitions as a skilled skateboarder, including the Vans US Open in 2017 and the Association of Skateboarders Hawaii competitions. He has also appeared in a few television shows, including Family Reunion, No Good Nick, and Bucket List.

The YouTuber's popularity across numerous social media platforms has seen him land sponsorship deals with companies such as DVS Shoes, Immortal Shoelace, and Predator Helmets.

Who is Ben Azelart dating?

He is currently not dating anyone. Previously, he was in a relationship with Lexi Rivera; she was Ben Azelart's girlfriend between 2017 and 2020. Lexi is an Instagram star and YouTuber with a massive following on various social media platforms. Lexi is the sister to Brent Rivera, one of Ben's best friends.

Ben Azelart and Lexi Rivera are still good friends. They appear in another's videos on YouTube and TikTok.

Are Lexi Hensler and Ben Azelart siblings?

No, they are not. Before Ben and Lexi Rivera started dating, he was reportedly in a relationship with Lexi Hensler, another YouTuber with whom he has done several video collaborations. The two later broke up but reportedly remained good friends.

Ben Azelart's height

The YouTuber in casual wear. Photo: @benazelart

How tall is Ben Azelart? The YouTuber is 6 feet 2 inches tall (188 centimetres) and weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms). He has a well-built, toned body, brown hair and green eyes.

Ben Azelart's net worth

According to HITC Azelart's net worth is estimated to be $1.6 million.

Where does Ben Azelart live?

Shortly after his graduation, he relocated from Hawaii to his current residence in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Ben Azelart is an accomplished social media personality who has achieved significant success on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. With almost 10 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 5 million followers on Instagram, the YouTuber is proof of the modern-day potential of the internet space.

