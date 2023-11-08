Young Duu has dropped a snippet from his video for his new song Oyinmo, which features Carter Efe

The new project appears to signify a fresh start for Young Duu, who has now deleted every video and picture of him with his former boss, Portable Zazu

Young Duu's new music video has received massive applause from many, including celebrities

Upcoming singer Young Duu has been trending on social media in the past few hours after he called out Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, who he accused of sending boys to beat him up.

Amid the allegations against former label boss, Young Duu has now dropped a stunning music video of his new song Oyinmo featuring skit maker Carter Efe.

Young Duu set to drop new music video.

Source: Instagram

Young Duu has also revamped his Instagram page, as he has now deleted everything associating him with Portable and his Zeh Nation label.

This perhaps signifies a fresh start for the singer, who appears to have won fans and a number of celebrities to himself.

The snippet from Young Duu's soon-to-be-released music video has captivated many online.

Fans gush about Young Duu's music video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the music video, see them below:

yhemo_lee:

"Street donjazi wouldn’t like this clean video oh."

mb_rak_:

"I swear you all We have to take this song too number one straight."

iamtrinityguy:

"I swear portable thinking a lot now wahala wahala wahala."

officialneyog:

"New street King Make portable dey whyne."

indulgegram:

"Yungiduuu baba monke we dey waitt."

rmgboy:

"when God want to forever you he will first take away all the evil people around you the new streets king one love from EDO BENIN MOUNT YOU OVE BIG LOVE."

ola_worldwideblog:

"This video clean pass davido feel video na abi wetin you think brothers and sisters."

Portable exposes Young Duu

Meanwhile, Portable replied Young Duu over claims that he was beaten and maltreated.

Portable alleged that his former signee was not a sincere artiste.

The Zeh Nation label boss claimed when he was busy hustling, the young singer would instead focus on chasing after anything in skirt.

