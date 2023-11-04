Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin, is once again making headlines on social media

A video went viral showing the bodyguard hugging the singer from behind while trying to protect him from a large crowd at an even

The video raised a series of interesting reactions on social media with some netizens claiming the singer wasn’t comfortable

Talented Nigerian singer, Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin Atobiloye, has caught the attention of netizens for the umpteenth time.

The ‘celebrity bodyguard’ got many people talking after a video made the rounds online showing the great lengths he went to protect his boss at an event.

Fans react to video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer protecting singer at event. Photos: @kizzdaniel, @officialkelvinpower

In the video, Kizz Daniel was seen performing at a party with a large crowd of fans surrounding him and trying to take pictures. However, the music star’s hardworking bodyguard was on ground to control things.

The muscular man was seen hugging Kizz Daniel from behind as he tried to ward off people from getting too close to the My G crooner.

See the viral video below:

Reactions trail video of Kizz Daniel’s bodyguard ‘hugging’ him at event

The video of Kizz Daniel’s bouncer protecting the singer at an event caused a stir on social media. Many netizens had mixed feelings about it. Read some of their comments below:

Pst_og:

“Na the bouncer some people come see, no be kizz Daniel.”

Dangbana_treepz:

“You can see kizz Daniel not being comfortable with this but them no born am well to complain.”

iam_daniella461:

“2 celebrity on stage lol the bouncer sef don turn celeb.”

datgurll_shawty0:

“If the guy handle ur babe, is gone.”

gemstone_autos:

“If Mobhad get person like him may be him for no die like that.”

peterboby5:

“That bouncer is ready to r!sk is life just to save kizz Daniel.”

v_pretzy:

“He go slap kizz Daniel one day coz e be like the guy dey vex when kizz wants to mingle with the crowd.. kizz can't even dance freely.”

Henry wondered how much the bouncer was being paid:

Stephen doubted the strength of the singer’s bouncer:

Kizz Daniel's bouncer speaks on beating VeryDarkMan

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Kelvin, was trending alongside controversial activist, VeryDarkMan.

It all started when Kelvin went live on TikTok and many netizens dropped a series of messages. One of them was a special request for him to beat up VeryDarkMan.

Kizz Daniel’s bouncer reacted to the strange request by giving an unusual answer that caused a huge online stir.

