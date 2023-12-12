A heartwarming video of a Nigerian singer, Portable, joyously distributing pounds sterling recently made its way online

After a fantastic time in London and meeting the British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, the Zazu crooner came home to show love to his people

While in the UK, Legit.ng reported that Skpeta was gracious enough to give the Street Singer wads of pounds, and he couldn't contain the excitement that came with

Nigerian street pop act Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, vibrated the timelines recently with a video of him cheerfully giving out pounds sterling.

Previously, Legit.ng had reported on Portable's exciting time in London, where he met the British-Nigerian rapper Joseph Junior Adenuga, widely known as Skepta, and attended the prestigious British Fashion Awards.

During his visit, Skepta generously gifted the street singer a substantial bundle of Pounds, leaving Portable thrilled. He continued to express gratitude for the warm reception in the UK.

A new video has surfaced online, featuring the Zeh singer in Nigeria sharing multiple pound notes with a group of locals who gathered around him excitedly.

Portable unveils new card rates

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable announced an upgrade in the cost of his services.

The Zazu crooner revealed that he would no longer charge N5m for shows, skits or features at the turn of the new year.

Reacting, a netizen said:

"Better collect 5m no let hunger wipe Bewaji for house."

Portable jubilates as Wizkid posts him, video sparks interest online

The street pop singer made a daring claim about winning the Grammys, when he confidently declared that if Wizkid ever gave him a verse or featured him in a song, he was hitting for the Grammy's plaque straight.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Made in Lagos singer appreciated Portable. In response, the singer expressed his joy over the incredible development.

He declared his conviction that a verse from Wizkid would significantly advance his career.

Portable tells Celestial Church that he must perform

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had cried out amidst outrage that he was invited to perform at the Celestial Church in Ketu.

He stated that he was paid the sum of N5 million naira, so he can't help but be at the praise night that he was invited to.

The singer said he and Pasuma are children of God so they must perform at the parish.

Source: Legit.ng