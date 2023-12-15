The Rivers state political unrest has continued to dominate the media space since 27 lawmakers loyal to the former governor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was trying to free himself from the hold of godfatherism syndrome and the Wike school of politics, has responded in a much harsher manner that could make him lose his seat in the long run.

The renewed fight between Fubara and his godfather, Wike, has demonstrated a shift in sympathy, and the governor might lose his seat for three reasons. These are explained below:

Demolition of Peter Odili's Legacy with 10 bulldozers

The demolition of the Rivers state house of assembly complex by Governor Fubara might not sit well with many stakeholders in the state because Peter Odili built the multibillion-dollar building.

Odili was a two-term governor of the state between 1999 and 2007. The political class and the streets respect him. Wike and his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, have also always paid their respect to him.

Thus, destroying his legacy while he lived might not have sat down well with him and drawn more sympathy against the governor.

Odili has had a touch in the administration of Amaechi and Wike. At the same time, Fubara did not show that he could be trusted with power after going against his godfather in less than six months of resuming office.

The former governor's influence transcends Rivers state. Odili is a contemporary of President Bola Tinubu and can initiate the federal might against him.

APC and President Tinubu's factors

Unlike former President Muhammadu Buhari, who looked away when Governor Godwin Obaseki shut down the Edo state house of assembly for years, President Tinubu is a party man who will always favour the APC, in which he is a major shareholder.

Tinubu demonstrated this in the political crisis in Ondo state when he immediately stepped in when things were going out of control and agitations were coming up due to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's illness.

Buhari, in his time, would have allowed the lawmakers to act based on their understanding of the law, but Tinubu stopped the impeachment of Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa while demanding an undated resignation letter from the deputy governor.

In Rivers, the APC now has almost 90 per cent of the lawmakers on its side. This is a testament that the ruling party has a clear chance of taking over the state if Governor Fubara is removed.

The governor might have shot himself by demolishing the Rivers state house of assembly. This is a move that many political pundits are already describing as a threat to democracy.

Thus, Tinubu and the federal government coming in after reiterating their neutrality would now be described as a defence for democracy and the rule of law in the state.

Pending Supreme Court Hearing

Governor Fubara is fighting when he was yet to sit well as governor of Rivers state because Tonye Cole, the APC candidate in the March 18 governorship election in the state, is at the Supreme Court to reclaim his mandate, as he earlier hinted.

Wike has successfully defended Fubara's mandate at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal but might not do the same for the governor at the Supreme Court.

At the same time, Wike might ally with Cole to remove Fubara through the Supreme Court. Cole could see that as an advantage to register his name as one of the governors of Rivers state.

Also, Cole will have nothing to lose if he dumps the camp of Amaechi and has everything to gain by joining Wike's school of politics.

Cole speaks on going to the Supreme Court here:

