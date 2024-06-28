The wedding of Afrobeats singer, Davido, and his wife Chioma, left many of their fans excited and videos of the event have not stopped popping up on timelines

Aside from the notable celebs who graced the elaborate occasion, other attractions caught the attention of netizens

The biography of Chioma was read by one of her relatives at the event and many people were impressed with it

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma, were a cynosure of eyes as they got married on June 25, in Lagos.

One of the activities for the day that left a good taste in the mouths of netizens was the biography of the bride.

Her relative shared the names of the exquisite schools she attended and one of them was Babcock University, where she met the Feel crooner.

Their relationship blossomed through out those years although they experienced some set backs. According to the relative, Davido came begging Chioma's father to allow him back into his daughter's life.

After much plea, he was allowed to marry her and the glamorous ceremony was finally held to the excitement of their fans.

Chioma's relative noted that she is very respectful, does not insult people, and was well brought up.

Fans react to Chioma's biography

Several fans of the couple have reacted to the video of the bride's biography. See some of the comments below:

@datough_cookiee:

"Our Chioma! We your online inlaws fought civil war for you and we shall do it again. We love you too much!"

@officialmissmabelleed

"Davido fought for this babe and he won."

@ojelabibusola:

"To go Montessori and Babcock no be beans."

@runorlistic_runor_oru:

"You day hear o.. Davido was persistent."

@creative_vsionary:

"Chioma is worth a man and many men begging her because she's a virtuous woman. She has value."

@officialchizzyy:

"Before baby mama's is on picture Chioma has been there. This is for those who don't know."

@anitadiamond_backup_page:

"Chioma is a rich kid too oh. Wow."

@okwy_mfb:

"She can never insult you."

Chioma wears pink for bridal shower

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wedding of singer Davido and Chioma had continued to give their fans something to talk about.

The event was marked by a series of other activities, one of which was the bridal shower on June 23.

Chioma rocked a pink outfit alongside some ladies who were at the classy bridal shower that wowed many netizens.

