The month of January 2022, like most Januaries in the past has always been known to start off with optimism, positivity and a sort of freshness that cannot be tainted no matter what. However, time has shown that people eventually lose the feeling of newness that comes with the New Year and things can quickly take another turn.

This is how the Nigerian entertainment scene in January 2022 can be explained considering how things quickly moved from ‘New Year, New Me, to ‘Gbas Gbos’.

Wizkid and Davido's reconciliation, Mercy Aigbe weds Adekaz and other hot gist in January 2022. Photos: @wizkidnews, @sammie_okposo, @madukaokoye, @realmercyaigbe

A number of fans on social media witness a lot of controversial things unfold in the celebrity space and as usual, they gave their hot takes.

The month of January might be the first one of the year, but a lot has already gone down in celebrity circles. Legit.ng has gathered a list of hot gist that rocked social media in January 2022.

1. Unilag student vs Davido:

Sometime this month, a Unilag student and businessman called out Davido and accused him of owing N1 million since 2020 after refusing to pay for items he purchased.

The student also claimed he was getting threatened by Davido’s team for daring to speak up.

2. Bobrisky and Oba of Benin:

Controversial socialite, Bobrisky, became the bu*tt of many jokes after he was reportedly sent packing from Benin just hours after his arrival in the city.

Bob offended a lot of people when he excitedly made a video of himself saying the Oba of Benin should take him as one of his wives.

3. Papaya’s birthday:

This young social media influencer’s birthday was on the lips of many people for several weeks owing to the huge amounts of cash that was on display.

From receiving numerous monetary gifts, to guests making it rain crisp cash at her party, Papaya kept internet users glued to her page. She later flaunted over five big bags of money from the party.

4. Tochi’s marriage proposal gone bad:

This BBNaija star was heavily taunted online after a US based lady he publicly proposed to, later distanced herself from him on social media. The reality star silently yanked off the American flag he added to his Instagram profile after the proposal.

5. Davido’s housewarming:

Davido bought another house in Banana Island Lagos to the joy of fans. He threw a very big housewarming party that had top stars like JJ Okocha, Eniola Badmus, PaulO, and more in attendance.

6. Burna Boy vs Shatta Wale:

These two music star’s beef appeared to have started off the year with drama. Burna threatened to beat up the Ghanaian star for daring to speak badly about Nigerian artistes.

7. Anita Joseph breastfeeds husband on social media:

This celebrity couple were heavily slammed after Anita posted a video of herself breastfeeding her man, McFish, on her social media pages.

8. Nigeria at AFCON:

The Super Eagles team appeared to fall from the graces of Nigerians after they lost out at the AFCON when they were defeated by Tunisia. The same players who had been praised for their brilliant performance in the past were now heavily trolled online.

9. Twitter unbanned:

After several months of the Nigerian government banning Twitter, it was finally unbanned and reinstated. This led to a lot of banter online with people claiming the government was already making moves ahead of 2023 election.

10. Ama Reginald’s 22nd birthday:

This social media influencer’s star-studded birthday party had many people comparing her to her colleague, Papaya.

Davido attended the event and guests were seen stoning each other with crisp naira notes and even bundles.

11. Davido and Wizkid reconcile:

The much awaited reunion between two of Nigeria’s top music stars, Davido and Wizkid, also happened in January 2022. The duo were seen sharing a very heartwarming embrace after they met at an event. The reconciliation caused a lot of buzz online.

12. Mompha’s arrest:

Nigerian socialite, Mompha, was arrested and kept in custody by the police over his inability to meet bail conditions.

13. Alaafin of Oyo’s daughter bags first class:

One of the Alaafin of Oyo’s daughters, Adedoja Adeyemi, proved to be beauty and brains after she emerged as the best graduating student in her Masters class in Unilag.

14. AY Makun and wife:

Nigerian comedian, AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, had so much to celebrate after they finally welcomed their second child after 13 years. Their testimony was widely celebrated online.

15. Davido blasts cousin over election:

Once again, Davido makes this list. The singer called out his cousin, Dele Adeleke, for daring to run against his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, for the Osun governorship election.

16. Regina Daniels and Jaruma:

The actress and kayanmata seller reportedly fell out over a business deal. Regina’s billionaire husband got Jaruma arrested for making claims about his family and she was later released. However, Jaruma made another post suggesting that Regina abuses substances. The kayanmata seller was then re-arrested and taken to Suleja prison.

Regina also finally broke her silence and explained how Jaruma wanted to openly gift her a cow, clothing and accessories, only to collect them later, a plan the actress did not agree to.

17. Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti:

Mercy Aigbe’s recently unveiled her relationship with Kazim Adeoti and she was severely dragged for being with an already married man.

Matters were made worse by Mercy’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, who shared a throwback photo of himself and Mercy with Adeoti and his wife, together at a party.

18. Sammie Okposo gets US lady pregnant

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo recently publicly apologized to his wife and admitted cheating on her in late 2021. However, not long after, an interview made the rounds of a US lady claiming the singer impregnated her, told her to terminate it and blocked her everywhere.

19. Juliana Olayode ‘Toyo Baby’ and Timi Adigun:

Actress Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby called out her former spiritual father, Timilehin Adigun, and accused him of keeping all her passwords and refusing to release them. The young preacher on the other hand was enraged that she dared to call him by his first name. According to him, he is her dad and he raised her. This led to a back and forth online with Juliana later revealing that the pastor molested her younger sister among other things.

January has no doubt been a hot month filled with the good, the bad and the ugly. If this is just the tip of the iceberg, many people are wondering what the rest of 2022 has in stock for them.

