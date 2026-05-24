President Bola Tinubu has taken a commanding lead in the APC presidential primary, with results from several states showing overwhelming support

Early figures reveal landslide victories across regions, including Adamawa, Imo, and Borno where he secured 100 per cent of the votes

As final tallies continue to come in, Tinubu has praised the process as a true demonstration of internal democracy

President Bola Tinubu has continued to lead in the APC presidential primary held on Saturday, with results announced from several states across Nigeria showing his strong performance.

Based on reports TVC, below are the states won by the president even as results continue to come in:

Tinubu dominates APC primary as results show sweeping victories across states. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

1. Adamawa State — 644,149 votes

2. Imo State — 582,960 votes

3. Gombe State — 450,516 votes

4. Delta State — 407,646 votes

5. Akwa Ibom State — 389,197 votes

6. Benue State — 374,787 votes

7. Ogun State — 322,485 votes

8. Zamfara State — 321,579 votes

9. Kwara State — 310,990 votes

10. Rivers State — 280,082 votes

11. Bayelsa State — 277,192 votes

12. Yobe State — 253,804 votes

13. Ebonyi State — 207,579 votes

14. Jigawa State — 206,520 votes

15. Kogi State — 197,370 votes

16. Taraba State — 183,698 votes

17. Abia State — 161,005 votes

18. Edo State — 131,096 votes

19. Osun State — 100,880 votes

Reports from Borno State indicated that Tinubu received 100 per cent of the votes from APC members. Final results from Kaduna State were still being awaited at the time of filing this report.

See the X post below:

Tinubu’s reaction to the primary

Speaking to journalists in Lagos after the exercise, Tinubu described the process as a success:

“This is a demonstration of internal democracy. It has been going on very well according to plan. This is grassroots politics where every member of the party has the right to participate and be involved to ensure internal democracy. The exercise has been peaceful and well organised.”

He praised the role of governors in ensuring smooth conduct across states, adding:

“The governors have done well across the states, from the ward congresses to local governments, delegate accreditation, validation, members’ register, and certification of the electoral process. I am excited by the show of love by the large crowd. They challenge me more.”

Borno State APC results show Tinubu winning 100 per cent of party votes. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

Challenger’s response

Tinubu’s lone challenger, Stanley Osifo, expressed his loyalty to the party and acceptance of the outcome:

“I love my party so much and nothing will make me do anything contrary to the interest of my party.”

With results still being collated, Tinubu’s dominance in the APC primary is clear, though official confirmation will depend on the final announcement of all states.

Violence mars APC senatorial primary in Ondo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senator representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Adeniyi Adegbonmire, narrowly escaped death on Monday during the APC senatorial primary election in Akure after armed thugs invaded the voting centre.

The incident occurred at Okilisa Ward 5 in Akure, where thugs stormed the venue, allegedly shooting at the senator’s vehicle and dispersing voters.

Source: Legit.ng