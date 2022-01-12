Popular influencer, Papaya Ex got people talking after she showed off six huge bags loaded with bundles of cash that she was sprayed at her birthday party recently

The young lady revealed that she had to buy a machine to count her money which totalled to over five million naira

While some Nigerians gushed over how loved the influencer is, others say that the money might have been borrowed just for show off

A video of popular influencer Papaya Ex counting her huge pile of money has sparked reactions on social media.

The young lady who had earlier shown off the six bags that she put all the money she made in the party in had to get a machine aid with counting.

Papaya shows off huge pile of money sprayed at birthday party Photo credit: @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

Papaya also noted that what she had counted so far was the first part which totalled to over five million naira.

Nigerians react

suzy_benz5:

"Believe at your own risk "

l.tobiloba:

"Birthday parties are money making business, she has counting machine sef "

boniks_cosmetics:

"This go pass 20million oooo."

vickyjay_:

"If you finish, sha send the money back to the Bureau de change mallam that borrowed you."

officialezinne:

"Snapping money with filter… that was how Bob used a heavy filter to snap the food they gave him in Benin. How’s it doing you people?"

kessiedoll:

"At this point I’m beginning to think the money is fake printed or it’s just money laundering."

odiniru:

"You bought wraps too or you have your own bank wraps "

official_aonyx:

"Another way to launder money.. believe at ur own headache."

i.am.differenttt:

"I heard they rent cash now for show off all thanks to mummy she-male bobrisky. Congrats on ur new cash-out dear! More money to your counting machine"

James Brown storms Papaya’s lavish birthday party with herbalists

Controversial social media influencer Papaya Ex received an overwhelming show of love and support from friends, family and colleagues on the occasion of her birthday.

However, there was more to her celebration as she also went the extra length and treated her friends and colleagues to a lavish birthday party.

A highlight of the birthday party happened when popular crossdresser James Brown made an interesting arrival at the venue.

Just like controversial socialite Pretty Mike, Brown turned up at Papaya’s birthday party with two men dressed as herbalists.

Source: Legit.ng