Gombe PDP aspirants rejected Professor Pantami’s alleged bid to join and contest from their party

The four aspirants claimed existing laws bar candidates from switching parties mid-election process

The group's statement follows an emergency meeting addressing Pantami's primary participation in the APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gombe State - The four gubernatorial aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State have rejected an attempt to smuggle Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami into the party to contest the primary election.

The Gombe PDP gubernatorial aspirants said the law does not permit a candidate to dump a political party for another and contest the same election process after votes have already been cast and counted in his favour in another party’s primaries.

Gombe PDP aspirants stand firm against Pantami's defection to their primaries. Photo credit: Professor Isa Ali Pantami

Source: Facebook

The aggrieved aspirants are identified as Alhaji Abdulkadir Hamma Saleh, ⁠Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, Hon. Usman Aliyu Garry, and Mrs ⁠Monica Kaltho.

As reported by Daily Trust, this was disclosed in a communique issued after an emergency meeting on Sunday in Gombe, May 24, 2026.

They strongly object to any attempt to involve a person who has already contested primaries in another party.

“Following the rumoured attempt by an aspirant, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, who participated in the recently concluded governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to defect to the PDP with the sole aim of contesting in our party’s governorship primaries, we deem it necessary to make our position known.”

“We therefore condemn in the strongest terms the alleged attempt to smuggle into the PDP primaries an aspirant who, by law and established democratic principles, is ineligible to participate, having already contested in the APC governorship primaries held on May 21, 2026."

The aspirants urged the PDP leadership to be properly guided and to desist from promoting any action capable of undermining the rule of law or exposing the party to avoidable litigation.

According to Daily Trust, Pantami's close associate, who craved anonymity, said the former minister is planning to join the PDP.

“Yes, it is true, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami will join the PDP ahead of the governorship primary election.”

Gombe PDP governorship aspirants read the riot act on Pantami

Source: Original

Buhari's ex-minister withdraws from governorship race

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister, Professor Pantami, withdrew from contesting the APC governorship primary in Gombe state

Pantami, who was the immediate past minister of communication and digital economy, cited anomalies in the primary election processes.

The former minister's withdrawal from the poll has started generating reactions from his supporters, who are calling on him to dump the APC and contest in another party.

Peter Obi visits Isa Pantami

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pantami confirmed that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, paid him a courtesy visit.

Pantami expressed gratitude for Obi’s visit, noting their discussions on agriculture, economy, education, AI, global statistics, and national unity.

A viral video of the meeting ignited social media reactions, with Nigerians debating Obi’s 2027 ambitions, AI development, party loyalty, and the state of Nigeria’s politics.

Source: Legit.ng