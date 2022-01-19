Shortly after Davido's cousin, Dele gave a detailed reply for mentioning the singer's mum in an article, a reply has been sent to him

Davido noted in his short but heavy reply that the politician who is running against their uncle is sure in his mind that his plan is working

It also does not look like the singer is ready to put an end to the war he has waged against his cousin over his ambition to become Osun state governor

The brewing Adeleke family feud seems to be waxing stronger with each statement and reply from the involved parties on social media.

Following a call out by Davido over a statement about his late mum his cousin, Dele took to Twitter to discloses that he would never ridicule the woman's memory.

Davido says his cousin Dele has a plan Photo credit: @deleadeleke001/@davido

Source: Instagram

The politician also stated that beyond politics, they remain one big happy family and pointed out that may the best man win between him and his uncle in Osun state.

Davido replies

The singer did not seem pleased with couin Dele's reply and hinted that the politician thinks that his plan is already working. Davido also added in pidgin that his cousin is out of his mind.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"For ur mind ur plan dey work abi ... werey Dele u dey crase."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Davido's reply has made the rounds on social media and below are some of the comments sighted:

ladyque_1:

"Davido rest in Jesus name."

paschal_ose:

"Davido your own don dey too much, Who even tell you say any of your family member go even win??"

queen_jay_dee:

"I feel this is a publicity stunt. Davido keeps tagging him and increasing his followers."

_treasurebabe:

"Na only David know wetin him they talk o."

naomikamara92:

"Anyhow way e be...I still support OBO"

shalomttheo:

"It seems Dele Adeleke didn’t weigh his options very well before accepting the offer to betray his family. The implication of this is that, his children, children will be labeled ‘Traitors’ forever. Man didn’t think about his children at all."

Davido drags cousin for contesting against uncle

Davido dragged one of his cousins called Dele who is also vying for the seat of the governor of Osun state. The singer shared a photo of Dele holding a certificate of clearance from PDP.

Noting that he graduated from the university with a 2:1, Davido revealed that his cousin who finished with a 2:2 is acting like an intellectual person.

The musician sarcastically added that an intellectual like him has not built anything in his life. Davido then urged the people of Osun state to beware of fakes.

Source: Legit.ng