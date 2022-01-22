Nigerian musician, CDQ Olowo, has taken to social media to express happiness after Wizkid and Davido reconciled

Recall Wizkid and Davido sparked massive reactions on social media after meeting up for an unexpected reunion

In his recent post, CDQ urged the singers to work on a song together, expressing relief over their reconciliation

Popular Nigerian singer, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf who is popularly known by his stage name, CDQ Olowo, is among those who have expressed excitement over Wizkid and Davido's unexpected reconciliation.

The singers recently reconciled. Photo credit: @cdqolowo, @davido and @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The singer took to his Instagram page to talk about how the news brought relief to him seeing as he was friends with both of them and suffered for years trying to maintain a relationship balance between them.

He went on to suggest that the top singers do a song together.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Today, I feel like the happiest person on earth and I feel like buying cows to just throw a big party. Now please, make una give us that collaboration weh the world don dey wait for this 2022. The song arrangement should be 4X4 bars each btw Wiz and David till the song finish, make Burna carry the hook. Let's put Nigeria for number 1 on the world map."

See post below:

Wizkid and Davido reconcile

Nigerians on social media woke up to a rather pleasant surprise after a video showing an unexpected reunion of music superstars Wizkid and Davido surfaced on social media.

From indications, Wizkid made an appearance at the opening ceremony of a club in Lagos where Davido was billed to perform.

In the viral clip, the Made in Lagos (MIL) singer and 30BG musician locked arms in a warm embrace with Wizkid spotted whispering into Davido’s ear.

Davido publicly cautions aide Isreal for going shirtless

Singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, seems to have a thing for riling the musician up and getting him to act out of character on occasions.

The controversial individual was among members of the 30BG crew who showed up for Davido during a gig he had at a recently launched nightclub in Lagos.

Isreal appeared to have gotten carried away as he yanked his shirt off in the middle of the event.

However, a video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido scolded the grownup man and ordered him to put the shirt back on.

Source: Legit.ng