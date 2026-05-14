Uche Jombo has shared her experience with Alexx Ekubo's wife after his death as she mourned the late actor

The Nollywood actress also penned a heartwarming tribute to the deceased while expressing gratitude for the life he lived

Uche Jombo's confirmation about Alexx Ekubo being married before his death has also sparked conversation online

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Uche Jombo has opened up about her recent meeting with late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife after his sad demise.

In a social media post on Wednesday, May 13, Uche shared the mixed emotions she experienced while she and some people sat with Alexx's wife talking about him.

Uche Jombo shares her encounter with Alexx Ekubo's wife after his demise. Credit: uchejombo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

"As we sat around your wife today talking about you, through the tears came heavy laughter and I looked around and said … this is so Alex. Thank you brother for the memories, lessons, conversations and love!," Uche Jombo's wrote.

In a tribute to the actor, the actress praised how Alexx was intentional with his privacy. While sharing how much she would miss the actor, Uche also expressed gratitude to God for making him finally find peace.

"Because I know how much of a planner you are and how intentional you are, I can say you did it YOUR WAY! Everything else is noise. Our hearts are breaking but I know you are free from pain, and left with a smile. I thank God for your life , for your peace with him in the end. I’m sure you already know we got her! Love you and miss you Ikuku," she added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yomi Casual's wife, Grace Makun, caused a buzz on social media after she dropped a hint about Alexx Ekubo's secret marriage.

In her emotional post, she said his parents, siblings, wife, gang, colleagues, fans, and more would miss him.

Uche Jombo stirs reactions as she recounts her experience with Alexx Ekubo's wife. Credit: uchejombo

Source: Instagram

The video Uche Jombo shared, and her tribute to Alexx Ekubo, is below:

Reactions as Uche Jombo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Uche Jombo's tribute. Read the comments below:

adaoraukoh commented:

"Am still in denial of this news but as day go by reality of it all hits me with every post. How do one say Goodbye?"

akpatalorita said:

"God pls I pray that she's pregnant,I don't know how but let there be Alex Ekubo Junior on the way. I might sound weird but I can only pray, hope that such will come to pass. I am so happy he was married, I cried tears of joy hearing his married n hoping that what I wished for has already come to pass. Amen."

oyinespecialfish commented:

"Am at peace knowing he found love and in those times he didn’t show up here he was loved up rightly and getting closer to God Hmmmm Each time i remember death cos we all owe it but what are my last deeds? and what would people say when i die?"

omaslingerie commented:

"So he was even married? He lived a very calm life."

j_funmi wrote:

"I pity the mother and this siblings that are so clingy to him, he plays with them so much , God how would they be feeling now."

sidonienjonji said:

"I know deep down me his wife is blessed and carrying his replica in Jesus name."

MC Mbakara visits Alexx Ekubo's family

Legit.ng previously reported that comedian MC Mbakara paid a condolence visit to Alexx Ekubo's family.

He also shared pictures showing the moment he met Alexx's close friends, actor Ik Ogbonna and fashion designer Yomi Casual.

The pictures stirred emotional reactions as netizens shared their observations.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng