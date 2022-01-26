Controversial Pastor Timilehin Adigun has come out to share his own side of the story between him and actress Olayode Juliana

The clergyman insisted that he does not have the passwords to the social media pages of the film star

Adigun noted that he decided to manage the actress as a father figure just like he would do with his own child

Pastor Timilehin Adigun said actress Olayode Juliana should be looking for the book where she wrote her passwords and not ask him. According to him, he did not open any page for her without giving her the passwords.

The clergyman noted that he started managing her since 2016 when she was written off the set of Jenifa's Diary. He added that the actress made millions under her tutelage but he never requested one kobo from her except the monies she gave him.

The clergyman said he cannot remember details of how Juliana's Facebook page was opened, insisting he does not have her passwords.

According to him, if he wanted to be mean to her, he would have published her secrets.

He said:

"If I wanted to get back at you last year, I would have done a post embarrassing you, telling the world about your flaws. I didn't. I could have deleted your Facebook page and nobody would fine it."

Nigerians react

kennyolurin:

"It’s the dad manipulation for me."

posho_beads_fascinators:

"Who invented calling pastor daddy sef? Some of these pastors are too young to called daddy, just saying respectfully."

bisciousbeee:

"Daddy isonu. Wahala be like your dad."

d_ebun:

"Which dad, you reach born am?"

abuja_shopperholic:

"Dad??? Daddy wa kpele sir."

precious_smile22:

"Pastor give her her password and face ur church."

oma_unisexstore:

"All dis pastors na scam them be."

