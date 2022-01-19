Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun and his wife, Mabel have welcomed their second baby together

The celebrity couple waited for 13 years before becoming parents again and the comedian has expressed his satisfaction over the latest addition

AY shared a lovely video of his wife and new baby girl in the hospital in the US as he presented them with lovely balloons, flowers, and teddy bear gifts

Ace comedian, Ayo Makun revealed that he has been praying and hoping to become a father again for 13 years.

He expressed his satisfaction when his wife, Mabel gave birth to a baby girl in the US and shared a lovely video to make the announcement and hinted that the mother and child are doing well.

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the comedian went flowers, balloons, and teddy bear shopping for the new mom and baby as he praised God for the latest addition to his family.

AY further thanked everyone that put his family in prayers while they were looking up to God for another child and declared that God's time is the best.

Check out the emotional video below:

Congratulatory messages

A number of AY comedian's fans and celebrity friends have trooped to his page to shower him and his dear wife with congratulatory messages.

Toyin_abraham:

"Someone holdddddd meeeeeee❤️Yaaaaaay my Godddddddddd."

Ufuomamcdermott:

"The lord that neither sleeps nor slumber… the one who writes history as he pleases; the merciful and just God: we return all the praise to you

@realmabelmakun @aycomedian sending you fuzzy hugs right now. Kisses to baby Ayomide."

Adesuaetomi:

"Awwww congratulations boss. God is great."

Amarakanu:

"Whoop Whoop What a way to start the year. Congratulations @realmabelmakun @aycomedian Welcome baby Ayomide. Positive Vibes Only."

Lauraikeji:

"Congratulations. God is good all the time."

Officialowengee:

"A big big big congratulations to the MAKUN dynasty, this brings Joy (Ayo) to our hearts, God is good and able and he alone be praised, so happy for King A.Y and Queen Mabel, Hallelujah."

