Abubakar Malami has emerged ADC's governorship candidate for Kebbi State's 2027 elections

The former Attorney-General of the Federation faces trial with EFCC over alleged corruption amid political ambitions

Malami said ADC leaders expressed confidence in good governance and unity for Kebbi's future

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbi State - Former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State.

The ADC affirmed Malami as the Kebbi State governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Former AG Malami to lead ADC in Kebbi's 2027 governorshipelections. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami

Source: Facebook

This development comes amid Malami’s current trial with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged corruption.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mohammed Bello Doka, Special Assistant on Media to Malami, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Doka added that retired military officer, Aminu Bande, emerged as the party’s senatorial candidate for Kebbi Central, while retired Deputy Comptroller-General, Ibrahim Muhammad Mera, is the ADC candidate for Kebbi North Senatorial District.

According to the statement, ADC also affirmed Garba Danjuma Limi as the party’s senatorial candidate for Kebbi South.

Malami’s aide said the ADC leaders, stakeholders, and supporters had expressed confidence in the party’s preparations for the next election cycle.

Doka said the ADC remained committed to providing good governance, justice, security, and sustainable development for Kebbi State and Nigeria at large.

He further called for unity and determination among party members and supporters,

The former minister’s aide expressed optimism that the ADC would build “a more prosperous future for generations to come.

Malami takes the lead: ADC backs former AG for Kebbi 2027 elections

Source: Original

Atiku sends message to ADC over presidential ticket

Recall that Atiku Abubakar urged ADC to select a competent and nationally appealing presidential candidate for 2027.

He emphasizes the need for experience to rescue Nigeria from economic collapse and institutional decay.

Atiku warned against sentiment-driven choices, advocating for strategic thinking to defeat the incumbent president.

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Malami reacts as EFCC operatives storm properties

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Malami cried out over EFCC's investigation of his properties in Abuja.

Malami, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said the move was to embarrass him, suggesting political motives.

The EFCC confirmed the existence of the court order amidst ongoing investigation into Malami's assets.

Source: Legit.ng