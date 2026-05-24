Nigerian online critic Verydarkman has reacted to BBNaija Phyna’s fresh allegations

Legit.ng recently reported that the TV star accused the critic of making advances at her

Phyna highlighted that this happened during the tragic time she lost her younger sister

Nigerian online critic Verydarkman has reacted to fresh allegations made against him by BBNaija star Phyna, sparking heated conversations across social media.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna, who is mourning the loss of her sister Ruth Otabor, accused the controversial activist of preventing her late sibling from getting justice and of attempting to take advantage of her during her grief.

VDM breaks silence on BBNaija Phyna’s shocking bedroom allegations. Credit: @verydarkman, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna further expressed that she could never forgive him, insisting that his actions during her family’s darkest moment were unforgivable.

The video quickly went viral, sparking heated debates online. Fans and critics alike flooded social media with reactions, with many demanding clarity and accountability from both sides.

In a trending video, Verydarkman addressed the claims directly. He expressed shock at Phyna’s statement, particularly her assertion that she had chat evidence of him wanting to sleep with her.

“I just came across a post on Twitter where Phyna said I wanted to sleep with her. She even claimed she has chat evidence. This is a very big allegation. I would like to see the evidence because I have never told Phyna that I wanted to sleep with her,” he said.

The critic went further to question the basis of the allegations, asking rhetorically:

“What if I told Phyna that I wanted to sleep with her? Is there a problem with that? We are adults. If I say I want to sleep with you, that would be me seeking consent.”

Verydarkman insisted that he had never made such advances but maintained that even if he had, it should not be considered scandalous since both parties are adults and unmarried.

He also cautioned his supporters not to defend him on matters relating to sexual claims, stressing that he lives openly and unapologetically.

See his post below:

Netizens react as VDM addresses Phyna

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big___ojore said:

If you believe @verydarkblackman is saying the truth, hit the like button >> ❤️

uniquesam__ said:

"VDM say for f*ck matter, no defend me ooo😂😂. Guy is too honest with life😂😂."

plutoquin

"If ratel presido want chop you na bad thing you both are adult 😂."

oma336780 said:

"That might be Phyna wish , to have a taste of you Verydarkblackman , and it's normal.. . But this approach of coming to social media is out of it . She has really missed her opportunity of tasting VDM in the other room. VDM is a cute guy, Phyna ask in a proper way and it shall be given unto you."

godson_cjek said:

"See as Tolanibaj collect stray bullet. Twitter ppl go begin to investigation now.😂😂😂."

kinggozzie said:

"She thinks VDM is be someone who'll be hiding face if she say something like that. I like this reply."

verydarkmanews said:

"YOU WILL SEE SOME PEOPLE NOW FORMING SAINT 😂."

terina0306 said:

"Then where's your integrity......if there's if. Do you help with exchange for something?"

VDM addresses viral claims made by BBNaija star Phyna. Credit: @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng