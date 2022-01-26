Actress Juliana ‘Toyo Baby’ Olayode shared a fresh three-part-video in response to Pastor Timi Adigun

The actress stated that she finds it hard to make sense of everything Adigun said in the videos he shared in reaction to her initial call-out

Juliana equally issued a stern warning to the clergyman and told him to refrain from referring to himself as her father

Nollywood actress Juliana ‘Toyo Baby’ Olayode has released more videos calling out a man of God, Timi Adigun.

The new videos come shortly after the clergyman responded to accusations levelled against him as regards passwords to her social media pages.

Juliana ‘Toyo Baby’ Olayode bashes Pastor Timi Adigun in new videos. Photo: @timiadigun/@olayodejuliana

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Jenifa actress claimed Adigun had access to her passwords and even unpublished her Facebook page.

In the first part of her video, the embattled actress said she finds it hard to make sense of anything the man of God said in a bid to defend himself.

The actress made references to issues she had in the past with Adigun while noting that his response has brought back sad and painful memories she has tried to put behind her.

In her words:

"Timilehin Adigun, I can not make sense of the videos you did. Just when I think I have seen it all, you reveal another side of you. I thought I knew you but I didn't. You have no heart! Your videos brought back memories, sad memories, painful memories, I have not been able to stop thinking about them, I can't even sleep."

Watch the video below:

Don't ever call yourself my father

In the second part of the video, the actress lashed out at Adigun for referring to himself as her father while defending himself.

She said:

"You know your children Timilehin, don't ever call me you daughter again! And don't ever call yourself my father again! I don't know why you mentioned Jenifa's diary, you want people to drag me for the mess you made. You are just wicked honestly, what has Jenifa's Dairy got to do with passwords."

The actress equally explained that the man of God cannot accept the type of apology he tendered to her family members if he was in their shoes.

She pointed out how she always had his back regardless of what people had to say about him.

Juliana said she only started to see his true nature when the lies started building up.

Watch below:

I listened to you to the detriment of my career

In yet another video, the actress recounted how she trusted Adigun so much and would always listen to everything he had to say even at the expense of her career.

She made reference to a mail he sent as regards her Jenifa's Diary contract and how the decision was one that left a really bitter taste in her mouth. Juliana also dared the clergyman to spill any secrets he claims she's hiding from the world.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"I might be wrong but I don't think you have changed. You say you don't have my passwords...hmmmm...you know, before now, I could put my life on the line that you'll never lie...it's okay...no problem...no problem at all..."

Watch below:

