Nollywood actor Yul Edochie shared his perspective on what keeping malice does in marriages

In a recent post, the filmmaker spoke to his gender on how to handle differences in the home

His remarks come amid reports that TV host Frank Edoho’s second marriage allegedly ended due to prolonged malice

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie shared his views on keeping malice in marriage.

In a recent post on Elon Musk’s X platform, Edochie drew people’s attention as he counselled men on how to communicate with their wives.

Yul Edochie challenges couples on grudges in marriage. Credit: @yuledochie, @frankedoho

Source: Instagram

This came amid allegations that media host Frank Edoho kept malice with his second wife, Sandra, which reportedly led to the end of their marriage.

In a brief post on Elon Musk’s X platform, Edochie said:

“Men, don’t keep malice with your wife. You’re the head of your home. No matter what your wife does to you, have a one-on-one conversation with her about it, tell her your mind and iron things out. It might be her fault or she could be reacting to something you did to her.

“You can only find out when you communicate. Weak men avoid difficult conversations. Real men discuss issues no matter how tough they are. Communication is highly essential in marriage.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie joined the growing list of celebrities who to the ongoing marital crisis involving media personality Frank Edoho.

In a recent post on Elon Musk’s X platform, Edochie stirred controversy with what many have described as “controversial advice” to men facing infidelity in marriage.

He argued that once a man discovers his wife is cheating, the only option is to leave immediately, warning that forgiveness would make the man appear weak.

Quoting his words:

“Once you find out your wife is cheating on you, leave her immediately. Men, stop tolerating nonsense all in the name of marriage. Don’t negotiate anything with her. Don’t condone. Don’t discuss with her boyfriend. Let her go quickly.

And move on. If you forgive her and continue, you have confirmed to her that you’re a weak man. Danger looms for you. That decision will come back later to hunt you. Women deal mercilessly with weak men.”

Frank Edoho saga inspires Yul Edochie’s take on malice in marriage Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's take on malice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tufab said:

"KING of EMERGENCY POLYGAMY don drop Advice for KING OF MALICE !!"

ayomi___x said:

"Ignore the messenger and take the message😂."

radiogad said:

"Yul Edochie I dey my lane now u dey find my trouble."

jim_vhik said:

"The advice Dey okay but the Adviser no Dey okay 😂😂😂😂."

christycollectionsng said:

"Werey wey em wife find out on social media say em done marry second wife😂Motivational speaker."

adewaledachiever said:

:I agree with him on this, all the women have dated know me that I’m big on communication."

amy_inks said:

"Shebi men no gree give you attention. Now you Dey find word for women mouth. I must trend 😏😏."

beautyiconic_t said:

"This one is just suffering from brain touch😂."

judythh said:

"Most well said thing Uncle Judy has said it a long while."

veevogee said:

"He’s been talking too much lately. Ogini????"

umoh.endy said:

"Since this one marry emergency wife naso him dey talk go up and down 😂😂."

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng