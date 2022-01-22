Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Davido have sparked massive reactions on social media after meeting up for an unexpected reunion

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment the two singers locked each other in a warm and passionate brotherly hug

Fans of the two who have been at loggerhead for so many years couldn’t contain their excitement as they expressed hope for the future

Nigerians on social media woke up to a rather pleasant surprise after a video showing an unexpected reunion of music superstars Wizkid and Davido surfaced on social media.

From indications, Wizkid made an appearance at the opening ceremony of a club in Lagos where Davido was billed to perform.

Wizkid and Davido hug after many years. Photo: @wikzidnews

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the Made in Lagos (MIL) singer and 30BG musician locked arms in a warm embrace with Wizkid spotted whispering into Davido’s ear.

Shortly after whispering the words, Davido got even more excited and rocked his colleague happily as others in the club witnessed the moment that has been anticipated for so many years.

Watch the clip below:

Jubilation rocks social media

As expected, the clip sparked happy reactions from members of the online community. Even though the singers have never admitted any rift, their individual fan bases have been at loggerheads for years.

The reunion video got many of the fans talking. Read some comments sighted online below:

abisoye_xx said:

"I love this!! Make una drop hit this year."

i_geraldine_ said:

"Hallelujah o now everybody can rest."

therealpeterdivine said:

"Them dey hug like who dey crave each other since."

deegeneral said:

"See as wizkid dey pamper am lol. Like don't worry boy, I dey for everyone."

abambj said:

"E don tey way I no Dey argue there matter again thank God e no break my heart cause i don love the both equally."

chukxxy said:

"Normally they no dey quarrel na there fans dey ment on their behalf."

