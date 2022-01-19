Crossdresser Bobrisky is a huge fan of music star Davido and even though they have never been seen together, he is determined to gain the attention of the singer on social media.

The effeminate celebrity has come out on several occasions to talk about how much he prefers the 30BG singer to his colleagues in the music industry.

In fact, Bobrisky has gone the extra length of sharing the singer’s pictures on some of his social media pages, not minding what online observers and naysayers will say.

Bobrisky: 3 times crossdresser tried to gain Davido's attention. Photo: @davido/@bobrisky222

Unfortunately, none of his specially dedicated posts has ever been acknowledged by the singer or any of his team members.

Instead, members of the 30BG fan base often lash out at Bobrisky and warn him not to involve their favourite musician in his drama and social media antics.

In light of yet another post from Bobrisky, Legit.ng has taken a trip down memory lane and compiled a list of all the times he has tried to reach Davido.

1. Bobrisky's post about Davido in 2018

In October 2018, the effeminate celebrity sparked reactions online after saying he saw Davido in his dreams.

He shared the narration on his Snapchat page and recounted how they were at the beach. Bobrisky wrote:

"Sorry guys I woke up late and I had dis funny dream that I went out on a beach with DAVIDO. But in the dream I didn’t talk to him because I was shy. Many girls were flaunting around him and I was like what are dis one doing.”

2. Bobrisky's post to Davido in 2021

In yet another post shared to his Snapchat page in October 2021, Bobrisky heaped accolades on Davido and pointed out how much he loves his personality.

Bobrisky stated that he loves the Assurance crooner even though they have never met in person.

See a screenshot of the post:

3. Bobrisky's post to Davido in 2022

Barely three months after declaring love for Davido, Bobrisky returned to his Instagram in January 2022 with yet another post dedicated to the singer.

He mentioned that the singer has the best personality in Africa while stating the importance of appreciating people while they are alive.

Even though Davido hasn't acknowledged any of his messages, it's clear Bobrisky doesn't intend to stop trying to get the singer's attention. Perhaps, one day luck will be on his side...

