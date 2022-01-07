A Unilag student, Mastermind, has accused Davido of owing him N1 million after purchasing items and not paying since 2020

The frustrated young man took to social media to reveal that members of Davido’s camp had been threatening him for demanding his money

Mastermind shared photos and video proof of his items and how his efforts to collect his payment had been frustrated

A University of Lagos student and online vendor, Mastermind Wears, has called out top singer, Davido, for owing him N1 million.

The young entrepreneur claimed the singer had purchased stuffed dummies from him in December 2020 and has refused to pay him since then.

Unilag student shares proof, accuses Davido of owing him N1 million since 2020. Photos: @davido, @mastermindwears

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Mastermind explained how he had followed up on the payment for a year but had no positive outcome because his efforts had been frustrated.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Please someone should tell @davido to pay for the items he bought since 24th December 2020 I have been hold this inside in silence for a long time, I did all the necessary things to do did all the follow up for a whole year before now, please note this is not clout chasing you pushed me to post all this, I’m literally frustrated and emotionally down because of this.”

Pay the 1m debt that’s all

Mastermind explained that he had continually reached out to Davido’s manager, Asa Asika and the person who introduced the singer to him, Deekay_DMW and they had both warned him to stop calling their phones.

In his words:

“I’m tired of calling your manager @asaasika and the guy that introduced you to me @deekay_dmw because they told me not to call them again they no longer pick my calls except you want me to die of depression, “I’m a student of university of lagos (UniLag) I need my money i have bills in school to pay and house rent to pay, I lost my dad 2019 ending ever since then have been the one taking care of my mom, I’m not begging you to dash me money, pay the 1m debt that’s all.”

Mastermind accompanied his long plea for his money with photos of the product that was purchased from him as well as videos of the phone call recordings when he reached out to the singer’s manager, Asa Asika.

See his post below:

Mastermind claims he is being threatened by Davido’s camp

In a series of other posts shared on the Unilag student’s Instagram stories, he posted photos of the unpaid item in Davido’s abode and how the singer, his crew members and even child posed with it in photos.

Unilag student shares photo proof of one of the purchased items in Davido's home. Photos: @mastermindwears.

Source: Instagram

Mastermind then shared screenshots of chats of him being threatened by some of the singer’s people for demanding his payment.

See screenshots below:

Mastermind claims he was threatened by Davido's camp for demanding payment for his goods. Photos: @mastermindwears

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Numerous internet users have reacted to the development between Davido and the Unilag student. Many of them advised the singer to pay his debt while others accused the vendor of clout chasing. Read some comments below:

Real_uniquej7:

“This is not right at all, David you need to pay this debt haba now! It’s uncalled for, buying something from someone who’s hustling to earn in other to take care of their needs without paying now, with all the luxury life style I’m so feeling sad right now.”

Girlmite:

“You Dey owe person and you go don giveaway for orphanage this country sef I don tire.”

Shez_gifted_:

“All lies David will never go wrong in my eyes never .”

Being_ngodoo:

“1 million naira for baby rubber? Hmm.”

_Ogbuefienterprise1:

“I’m a fan of David but this is not nice fr ! .”

Everythingstitches_:

“Pay the poor boy please.”

Stanley_nweze:

“Common 1m…. He should pay the poor boy na… na wa oh.. OBO is bigger than this kinda thing.”

Justproton:

“It is very gullible how people will always support the rich even when it is obvious that they are wrong. Most of you here will drag your so called faves if they don't keep to their promise of giving you money but this dude worked for it. Because you love David doesn't make it right that he is owing the poor dude and shouldn't pay him. Later we will all say we don't deserve Buhari. .”

Phadedeji1106:

“Davido must have paid but and sure the person they sent didn't do that,he has some hungry people following him.”

Nawa o.

Top celebs storm Davido's housewarming party

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently opened up his new house in Banana Island, Lagos and he marked the great feat with a housewarming party.

The DMW boss’ housewarming which also doubled as his New Year party had a huge turnout as many top stars were in attendance.

In videos from the events that made the rounds online, celebrities such as Kizz Daniel, Zlatan Ibile, Skiibii, JJ Okocha, Eniola Badmus, Pauloo, Ubi Franklin, Peruzzi and more were seen at the occasion.

Source: Legit.ng