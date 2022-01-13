The lifting of the ban on Twitter by the Nigerian government has generated reactions from several quarters

One of such reactions is from a senior advocate of Nigeria and the minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo

Keyamo said Nigeria is better off with all the conditions met by the microblogging site company Twitter

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has said that Nigeria is better off with the conditions reportedly met by microblogging site, Twitter.

Keyamo reacting to the lifting of the ban placed on Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, January 12, congratulated Nigerians.

Keyamo has said that Nigeria is better off with Twitter meeting FG's condition Photo: Festus Keyamo

In his first tweet, the minister said that those who prioritised politics over patriotism can now see that Nigeria is better off with the conditions that have been met by the microblogging company.

Keyamo said:

"For those who prioritised politics over patriotism and exhibited disingenuous righteousness on Twitter suspension, they can now see that with all the FG conditions to which Twitter agreed, Nigeria is eventually better off for it. Congratulations Nigeria."

Nigerians react to Keyamo's first tweet since June 2021

However, in reaction to Keyamo's first-ever tweet since June 5, when the FG banned the social media site, Nigerians said it is not yet clear to citizens which conditions Twitter met.

A Twitter user, Omoh Fela said it is worrisome that only the FG has continued to speak on conditions met without the microblogging company releasing a statement on the issue.

For another user, John Paul, Nigeria has gained more in all ramifications since the ban on Twitter by the FG.

Some other reactions to the statement by Keyamo include those saying that the ban did not stop the killing of citizens in various states nor even banditry and kidnapping by criminals.

These Nigerians also said that with the ban, the nation's economy rather than improving had further dwindled leaving citizens to harsh conditions and poverty.

FG finally lifts suspension on witter operations in Nigeria

After about seven months, the Nigerian government said it has now lifted the suspension of Twitter operations in the country.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made the FG's decision to lift the ban public.

Abdullahi explained that the development followed President Buhari's approval.

He said that the lifting of the suspension will take effect from 12am, Thursday, January 13.

Twitter sends a crucial message to Nigerians after Buhari lifted suspension

Twitter has maintained that it is still committed to letting its site be used as a platform for robust national conversations.

The social media site said this after President Buhari-led federal government lifted the suspension on its operation.

Twitter added that it will not fail to integrate various views that make its service better for all and sundry.

