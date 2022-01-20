Popular Nigerian brand influencer, Ama Reginald, clocked 22 on January 19, and she hosted a talk of town birthday party

The celebrant nearly shut down Lagos with her star-studded party that had big stars such as Davido, Denrele and Pere in attendance

Ama’s friends also showed up and showed out as they made crisp cash notes rain heavily on the celebrant at her party

Nigerian brand influencer, Ama Reginald, turned 22 in style and she gave her social media fans a show with her birthday party.

To mark the occasion of her new age, Ama threw a big bash that would no doubt have internet users buzzing for a while.

Influencing appears to be the latest cash cow on social media and a lot of young people are tapping into it.

Davido, Denrele, other celebs storm Ama Reginald's birthday party. Photos: @ama_reginald

Source: Instagram

Ama rocked a N1.5 million dress and Amina Maudi shoes as her first look for her birthday party.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The celebrant shared a clip of herself stepping out of a luxury ride as she walked into the event hall.

See the clip below:

As the party progressed, Ama carried fans along by posting a series of fun videos on her Instagram stories.

The celebrant’s friends also made great spectacles as they sprayed Ama crisp naira notes ranging from N200 to N1000 denominations.

The birthday girl was gingered to continue whining her waist on the dance floor as huge bundles of cash continued to drop. At a point, her guests were even stoning each other with money, not just the celebrant.

Top stars rock occasion

Ama’s birthday also had some top Nigerian celebrities in attendance. One of the country’s biggest music stars, Davido, was present as well as BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star and actor, Pere Egbi and top media personality, Denrele Edun, to name a few.

See some clips from the party below:

Ama Reginald swims in pool of money

A day after the birthday party, the obviously excited Ama was still reeling in excitement at the love her guests showed her at her birthday party.

The young lady also spread out some of the money she was sprayed by her friends and excitedly ‘swam’ in the pool of cash.

See the video below:

Fans reactions

Eva_igbinosa:

"Brand influencing needs to be a department in universities now..it be looking like the most paid job in Nigeria."

_Okayella:

"Where una Dey seee this money."

King_abrianna:

"Na competition?"

Temi_tayo2:

"Competition don start Una go dey alright ."

Olori_sewewe:

"No be to do birthday o, do u hv rich friends, is ur bf friends or ur husband frend rich them dey spray?."

Lingeriebytemmy:

"Birthday is the new way to cashing out real big now."

Happy birthday to Ama Reginald.

Papaya flaunts bags of cash she made at birthday party

A video of popular influencer Papaya Ex counting her huge pile of money has sparked reactions on social media.

The young lady, who had earlier shown off the six bags that she put all the money she made at the party in, had to get a machine to aid with counting.

Papaya also noted that what she had counted so far was the first part which totalled over five million naira.

Source: Legit.ng