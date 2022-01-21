The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, recently celebrated one of his daughters, Adeyemi Adedoja, who made him proud

Princess Doja recently graduated as a Masters’ student from the University of Lagos and she emerged as the best graduating student in her class

The Alaafin of Oyo alongside some of his queens were present at the university to celebrate Doja’s great feat

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III’s daughter, Adedoja, has emerged as the best graduating student in her masters’ class at the University of Lagos.

The good news of the princess’ feat was shared on social media as thousands of people gathered to celebrate.

Alaafin of Oyo’s Daughter Adeyemi Adedoja becomes best graduating student in Unilag. Photos: @_dorjah, @alaafin_oyo

Source: Instagram

On the Alaafin of Oyo’s page, photos of Princess Doja with the king and other well-wishers was posted with a caption that reads:

“The daughter of the Alaafin of Oyo also graduated from the Master’s program in the category of first class from the department of History and international studies.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Adedoja Adeyemi bagged a Master of Arts Degree in African and Diaspora Studies from the University of Lagos with a distinction and as the Best Graduating Student from her class.

She had a CGPA of 4.63 (distinction) in the MA programme. This made Doja the first student to graduate with distinction from the institute since its establishment in 2017.

Princess Doja had her Bachelor of Arts degree in History and International studies from Osun state university.

Fans’ reactions

Numerous people gathered to celebrate Doja’s achievement on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Kakaolajumoke:

“Beauty and Brain. Congratulations darling.”

Mzbee_mocute:

“Congratulations .”

Oyealadire:

“Brain with beauty .”

Danieloniphoto:

“Congratulations Princess .”

The_ayoka:

“You did that girl!! congratulations my boo.”

Olori_omoh_one:

“Congratulations omo'ba❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

Alaafin of Oyo's daughter speaks on winning Miss Oyo pageant

Adedoja Adeyemi is the daughter of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III (Alaafin of Oyo) and current Miss Oyo state. In this interview with Legit.ng’s entertainment editor, Adeyinka Odutuyo, Adedoja talked about her reign as Miss Oyo, projects dear to her heart and plans for the future.

The Oyo princess spoke on how it was her sister and friend who encouraged her to go for the pageant.

She said:

""It was my sister Adeteju Adeyemi's idea, and my friend, Adebanke Adeleye. Adeteju had wanted me to go into modelling/pageantry since I was an undergraduate. When Miss Oyo State advertised last year, Adebanke told me to try but I was hesitant. So, she informed my sister and they both talked me into it. LOL!"

Source: Legit.ng