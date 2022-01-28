Young actress, Regina Daniels, has finally spoken up after controversial kayanmata seller, Jaruma, was arrested

The film star noted that she had to share her side of events and revealed how her business deal with Jaruma went awry

Regina shared receipts of different conversations she had with Jaruma including how the kayanmata seller wanted to gift her things online and have her return them

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has finally opened up on what went wrong between her and Jaruma after the kayanmata seller was arrested.

Taking to Instagram, Regina penned down a lengthy note where she noted that her fans needed an explanation and hear her side of things.

According to the actress, she delivered on her job agreement with Jaruma based on their discussions, which was for the businesswoman to send content and for her to post on her page.

Regina Daniels exposes Jaruma after Kayanmata seller's arrest. Photos: @regina.daniels, @jaruma_empire

Regina however noted that Jaruma sent her an agreement but she refused to sign it over some of its content that she found deceitful.

The actress went ahead to give example of instances she did not find Jaruma’s content ideas acceptable.

She exposed how the kayanmata seller wanted her to make a post saying her husband bought her Jaruma chocolates.

Regina added that Jaruma wanted to present her with a cow gift on social media then she would later return it behind camera.

Jaruma had also reportedly wanted to gift Regina clothing and accessories, for her to also return them once the cameras stopped rolling.

Not stopping there, Jaruma is said to have wanted Regina to pretend to have a ‘failed suic*ide attempt’ and run to her for rescue, an idea the actress did not find appealing at all.

According to Regina, Jaruma ruined every form of agreement and friendship between them especially by getting her family involved.

Regina however noted that Jaruma's arrest had nothing to do with their failed business dealings but she was detained over her false and malicious publications on Ned Nwoko.

The actress also shared screenshots of chats and messages exchanged with Jaruma. See her post below:

Internet users react

Diaryofakitchenlover:

“This is a bad example for us influencers. Why influence a product you are not using and then go ahead to mislead your millions of followers? That’s unfair now!”

Sir_tijaja:

“People do stuff like this for clout? Omoh. Gift person cow, show the Internet , collect am back.”

Dclothingsplug:

“Regina should return her money. Why be an influencer for a product you don’t use, so influencers don’t care if the product works or not they just all about their money .”

Noelkaycee:

“ So all this Cash and car gift de later go back to the sender.”

Oparah_somzy:

“This is all they do just to oppress ppl on this app or make others feel like they aren’t doing enough..just imagine .”

Swt_ellaberry:

“Which one be I will give you cow you will return it? If the cow con die because of say una dey drag an upadan.”

Ned Nwoko rearrests Jaruma after she claimed Regina abuses substances

Popular kayanmata seller Jaruma has found herself in bigger problems with billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko.

The kayanmata seller had bragged about how connected she is, seeing as she got herself released after Ned initially arrested her.

According to reports gathered online, the kayanmata seller has been picked up again and remanded in Suleja prison.

Some of the charges against Jaruma include criminal breach of trust, defamation, cyber-bullying amongst others.

Source: Legit.ng