While Nigerians continue to express sadness over the Super Eagles knockout round exit from the 2021 AFCON, a sport pundit's reportage of the match outcome has caused a stir

The media personality went from reporting Nigeria's AFCON exit in English to using a slang in Yoruba

Many people marvelled at the flawlessness at which he made the switch, others found it hilarious

Amid anger, sadness and regrets over Super Eagles loss to Tunisia at the 2021 AFCON, Nigerians were given something to laugh about in a sport pundit reportage.

Mozez Praiz, a sport pundit switched from English lingua to using a Yoruba slang while reporting the outcome of Nigeria versus Tunisia's match.

He used a popular Yourba slang Photo Credit: Daniel Beloumou Olomo, @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Getty Images

It was the ease at which he made the switch for many people on live TV. A short video capturing the hilarious moment was shared on Instagram by @ubifranklinofficial and stirred massive reactions with the 'Iyalaya' word he used trending on Nigerian Twitter.

The sport pundit's statement reads:

"Be it Kano, be it Port Harcourt, Enugu... No matter where it is, it is disappointment and despair on the faces of Nigerians I am sure. But that's the beauty of AFCON. Iyalaya anybody can be beaten at anytime."

The word Iyalaya is a Yoruba slang that connotes 'anybody's mother.'

Social media users found it hilarious

@shakurhoodbaby said:

"He gon loose dat job watch out man on a cloud ☁️ mood."

@ultralogicstore thought:

"I laughed when I watched this part, bros provoked changed accent fast fast."

@kute_zinny opined:

"He even said they will eat breakfast before returning to Nigeria."

@bivymore remarked:

"As in when I hear this thing I just look back,niger na cruise."

@tysfabrics stated:

"This got me cracking yesterday iyalaya anybody can be beaten."

