Meet Aldis Hodge's wife and the daughter who inspires him daily

Who is Aldis Hodge's wife? Actor Aldis Hodge is married and has a young daughter, but he keeps his family life extremely private. However, the American actor has occasionally shared small insights into his daughter’s personality and hobbies.

Aldis Hodge is married and has a daughter, but he keeps their names private.

Hodge frequently mentions her daughter as the "light of his life."

The actor has spoken about how becoming a father has transformed his approach to his career and his role in the series Cross.

Aldis Hodge's profile summary

Full name Aldis Alexander Basil Hodge Gender Male Date of birth 20 September 1986 Age 39 years old (as of January 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Onslow County, North Carolina, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 177 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Aldis Basil Hodge Sr. Mother Yolette Evangeline Richardson Siblings Edwin Hodge (brother), one sister Relationship status Married Children One daughter Education ArtCenter College of Design, Pasadena Profession Actor, producer, designer, writer Instagram @aldis_hodge

Who is Aldis Hodge's wife?

Aldis Hodge is married, and he and his wife share one daughter. The actor keeps his personal life very private and has not shared the identities of his wife on social media. However, according to Hello Beautiful, Aldis Hodge has reportedly been married to artist Harmonia Rosales, but the actor himself has not confirmed this.

Rosales is an acclaimed Afro-Cuban American classical painter whose work focuses on Black female empowerment.

Based in Los Angeles, she is widely recognised for reimagining Renaissance and Baroque masterpieces by replacing traditional white male figures with black protagonists and West African deities. In 2018, Harmonia and Aldis debuted a collaborative art series titled Through the Looking Glass at the L.A. Art Show.

While Hodge is generally private about his wife, he has shared glimpses of their relationship in interviews. Speaking about how important her support is in helping him balance his career and family life, he told Essence in 2024:

Having a great partner helps … I do have to be very specific about my time and where I choose to put it and where I don’t … My wife is out here helping me figure out how to be as present as possible if I’m not physically there.

Who is Aldis Hodge's daughter?

The popular Hollywood actor has a young daughter, but her name has not been publicly shared. Hodge and his partner keep her personal details private. However, he openly talks about how becoming a father has changed his life. Below is all need to know about Aldis Hodge’s daughter.

Aldis Hodge’s daughter was born premature

Aldis Hodge's daughter was born prematurely and spent her first two months in the NICU. In an October 2022 interview with GQ, the actor opened up about the experience and described the period as a major test of strength for his family. He said:

When my daughter was born, she arrived early and spent almost two months in the NICU. The doctors and nurses used golden heart stickers to hold her wires and breathing equipment in place. This is for my daughter—she means everything to me and represents strength, belief, and hope, which is what this book stands for.

She is the ''joy and light of his life"

In a November 2024 interview with ETalk, speaking about how fatherhood has changed his life, Aldis Hodge shared just how deeply his daughter means to him. He said:

My daughter is IT. She has been the joy, the light of my life. Being a father is the greatest thing … She has transformed and saved my life, in many ways.

Hodge's daughter inspired one of his characters

Fatherhood has had a strong influence on Aldis Hodge’s work as an actor. He has said that becoming a parent helped him bring more honesty and depth to his role in Cross. He told Ebony in April 2025:

I played parents before, and it was always from a perspective of, ‘Oh, this is what my mother did for me, so this is how I think this would go' — the idea of a parent. Now that I am a parent, my relationship with my TV children is more authentic. What I get to reflect is a bit more earnest, honest.... in that I know what this really means to me.

She motivates Aldis to be a “better man”

Aldis Hodge has admitted that being a father can feel “scary” because he does not want to make mistakes. At the same time, he says his daughter has given him confidence and helped him grow into a better man. He told The Grio in July 2024:

As a parent, there are a lot of things that come up that you may not have known. You have to step in and say, ‘Alright, I need to go ahead and have this conversation internally.’ I need to deal with this so that when I step out as an example to this little person, I can have the tools to be the right kind of teacher.

He added:

My daughter is the one who’s brought up all these things for me to really want to be a better man,

FAQs

Who is Aldis Hodge? Aldis Hodge is a prominent American actor, film producer, and entrepreneur best known for his roles in Leverage, Straight Outta Compton, Black Adam, and the lead character in the Prime Video series Cross. Where is Aldis Hodge from? He was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina (Onslow County) and was raised in New York City and New Jersey. What is Aldis Hodge's age? As of December 2025, Aldis Hodge is 39 years old. He was born on September 20, 1986. Who is Aldis Hodge's wife? Aldis Hodge is married, but he has intentionally chosen to keep his wife’s name and identity private. Does Aldis Hodge have children? The actor has one daughter. What is the relationship between Monica Boswell and Aldis Hodge? Monica Boswell was the wife of the late designer Waraire Boswell, who was a close friend of Aldis Hodge. Where does Aldis Hodge's family live now? Aldis Hodge currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Aldis Hodge’s wife is a central part of the actor's life, though he chooses to keep her name and identity private to protect their family's peace. He often speaks about her in interviews as a wonderful partner who helps him balance his busy career with their life at home. Together, they are raising a young daughter, who Hodge says is his greatest inspiration and the reason he strives to be a better man every day.

