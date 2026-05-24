A playful banter between Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, has surfaced online and caught the attention of fans

In the post, the singer was seen standing close to his Maybach while commenting on his appearance

His wife then made a funny remark about his look, which got fans talking, as many supported her reaction

Nigerian singer Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, have stirred reactions online with a playful exchange that got many people talking.

The couple, who got married in a lavish ceremony last year, were seen exchanging funny remarks online.

Reactions as Davido and his wife share playful banter about singer's dressing. Photo credit@teamchivido

Source: Instagram

The “If” crooner had rocked a stylish brown suit and posed beside his Maybach for pictures shared on his Instagram story.

In the post, the singer jokingly called himself a model and teased fans that their “best model” had arrived, ending the caption with a hand emoji.

Chioma reacts to Davido's post

Reacting to the post, Chioma Adeleke tagged someone and jokingly claimed she was the one who got the “model” ( Davido) for him.

She then demanded her 10% cut for bringing the business deal.

Davido responds to wife

Replying to his wife, the singer teased that the person she tagged merely rented him from her. He also addressed Chioma as “ma” and added a hug emoji to his response.

Fans praise Davido and wife over playful banter. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans of the couple were excited by the playful banter and showered them with love, with many saying the pair were making singles jealous with their romance.

Some also sided with Chioma and insisted she deserved her commission.

Fans share take about Davido, Chioma

According to fans, the chef’s reaction showed she was a “proper Igbo woman” who does not joke with her money, as they joked that the agreement terms must be respected.

Recall that Davido and Chioma Adeleke have often publicly displayed affection for each other, appearing together at clubs and events on several occasions.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans about Davido, Chioma's banter

Netizens shared their take on the banter of the couple. They picked sides and shared this observation about the couple. Here are comments below:

@thebeckynotes wrote:

"Chai sweetest comments have seen today ..abeg my ídolo davido give her her 10% make we no drag u."

@prettie_damssel shared:

"Jezz my Mr. & Mrs. Adeleke are hurting my singlehoodie, na today I feel am well well."

@realjuicyperfumes stated:

"He rented her husband from her for free, David ehn."

@bcd.properties reacted:

The love I get for una is really unhealthy, too much."

@aomreorechinazor commented:

"Remember Chi is a typical Igbo woman, we no Dey play with our money, Biko ye ya her 10% before we call umunna."

AI version of Davido's success trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an AI version of Davido's life and music career has surfaced online, and it sparked admiration from music lovers.

Pictures from his childhood gradually transformed to reflect his maturation and the start of his music career.

The beautiful video made fans share their hot takes about Davido, and they became emotional after seeing his late son.

Source: Legit.ng