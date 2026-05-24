Breaking: Tinubu Clinches APC Presidential Ticket, Details Emerge
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured the APC presidential candidacy for the 2027 election
- Tinubu garners over 10.9 million votes, defeating Stanley Osifo by a significant margin
- The APC primary results were announced at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.
Tinubu has emerged as the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.
The President emerged with a total of 10,999,967 votes, while his major contender Stanley Osifo garnered 16,504 votes in the party’s nationwide primary election.
As reported by The Punch, during the ongoing national collation of results at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.
The results were drawn from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.