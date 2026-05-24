President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured the APC presidential candidacy for the 2027 election

Tinubu garners over 10.9 million votes, defeating Stanley Osifo by a significant margin

The APC primary results were announced at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Tinubu has emerged as the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The President emerged with a total of 10,999,967 votes, while his major contender Stanley Osifo garnered 16,504 votes in the party’s nationwide primary election.

As reported by The Punch, during the ongoing national collation of results at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The results were drawn from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Source: Legit.ng