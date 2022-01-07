Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently bought himself a new house in Banana Island in Lagos and celebrated with a party

The music star’s housewarming / New Year party was greatly attended by other top celebrities and friends of Davido

Fun videos from the star studded occasion have made the rounds online and celebs such as Kizz Daniel, JJ Okocha, Eniola Badmus were spotted

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently opened up his new house in Banana Island, Lagos and he marked the great feat with a housewarming party.

The DMW boss’ housewarming which also doubled as his New Year party had a huge turn out as many top stars were in attendance.

JJ Okocha, Eniola Badmus, other top stars attend Davido's housewarming party. Photos: @isrealdmw, @davido

Source: Instagram

In videos from the events that made the rounds online, celebrities such as Kizz Daniel, Zlatan Ibile, Skiibii, JJ Okocha, Eniola Badmus, Pauloo, Ubi Franklin, Peruzzi and more were seen at the occasion.

It wasn’t long after the opening of the gates that guests started to troop in and they soon took over Davido’s yard that had already been set up with chairs and balloons.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See videos from the event below:

Davido was captured arriving at his party with his bodyguards.

Peruzzi and Zlatan Ibile link up with Davido at his party:

Legendary Nigerian footballer, JJ Okocha, top show promoter, Paulo at the event:

Eniola Badmus turns up in style for her friend Davido's party:

Singers Skiibii, Kizz Daniel and BBNaija's Frodd were also not left out of the fun:

As the party went on into the night, the guests were also entertained with beautiful fireworks display at the singer's Banana Island mansion:

Nice one.

Davido makes an announcement about Banana Island mansion

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido started 2022 on a high note as he updated his fans on his Instagram story channel.

The DMW boss announced that he will open his new house in the Banana Island area of Lagos state.

The singer shared a screenshot of a post he made via his Twitter account on his official Instastory channel.

Fans of the music superstar sent hearty congratulations to him over the achievement.

Source: Legit.ng