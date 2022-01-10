The Dubai-based social media celebrity, Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha, has been again arrested by the EFCC

Wilson Uwujaren, the anti-graft commission's spokesman, announced the arrest in a statement released on Monday, January 10

Mompha was said to have been laundering funds which he allegedly obtained through unlawful activities

Lagos state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha, a Dubai-based social media celebrity, for alleged money laundering.

The EFCC, in a by its spokesman Wilson Uwujaren said Mompha was taken into custody on Monday, January 10.

Operatives of the EFCC have re-arrested a suspected internet fraudster, Ismailia Mustapha, aka Mompha, for money laundering. Photo credits: @officialefcc, @mompha

Source: Instagram

The anti-graft ageny explained that this followed suspicion that Mompha was laundering funds obtained through unlawful activities and had also retained alleged proceeds of crime.

Legit.ng gathers that Mompha is standing trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on an amended 22-count charge bordering on cyberfraud and money laundering to the tune of N32.9bn brought against him by the EFCC.

He pleaded not guilty to each of the counts.

Mompha's first arrest

The defendant, Mompha, was first arrested by the staff of the Nigeria Immigration Service on October 18, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while boarding an Emirates Airline Flight to Dubai, after he was put on a watch list by the EFCC.

The statement added:

“Mompha is alleged to have used his registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of ‘yahoo yahoo’ boys from across the world in return for commissions.

“The account of one of his companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, a Bureau de Change company, was allegedly used to launder funds derived from unlawful activities.

“Investigation has revealed a fraudulent transfer slip of $92, 412,75 found in the suspect’s iPhone 8 device.

“He will soon be charged to court.”

