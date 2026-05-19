Nollywood star Toyin Abraham reacted to an unexpected gesture from one of her devoted fans

This came after a video went viral showing a woman praying for the actress in Mecca

Toyin’s comments on the viral clip caught the attention of many, following the demands she made

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has responded to a touching gesture from an unknown Nigerian woman who offered heartfelt prayers for her at the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

As Muslims worldwide gather at the holy site ahead of the Sallah celebration, a video surfaced showing the woman passionately praying for Abraham.

Toyin Abraham responds to viral Kaaba prayer moment. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she asked God to grant the actress peace of mind, protection from trouble, and fulfilment of her desires.

The woman’s words included:

“This is for the world’s best, Mummy Abraham Adeyemi: your mind will be at peace; you won’t see trouble; whatever you want, God will give to you.”

Reacting to the viral moment on Twitter, Toyin Abraham humbly acknowledged the prayers with a simple “Amen” and requested the woman’s social media handle so she could follow her. She wrote: “Amin Olorun and pls her handle so I can follow her.”

The clip has since sparked admiration among fans and internet users.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Toyin Abraham got many talking following an encounter she had with her colleague Shaffy Bello.

The duo were present at the Icons Night of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held on Thursday night, May 7, 2026.

In the footage that caught the attention of many, Toyin was seen kneeling to greet Shaffy Bello.

The video had many sharing their hot takes online.

Still on Toyin's gracious manners, the filmmaker sparked conversations online after a video of her kneeling to greet billionaire couple, Razaq and Shade Okoya, went viral.

Toyin was among the guests at the 70th birthday celebration of Debola Lagos’ father, where she paid her respects to the power couple in the traditional Yoruba way.

While many praised her for upholding cultural values, some critics on social media accused her of going overboard.

One X user wrote that her repeated kneeling was “unnecessary” and looked like “eye service”, urging her to carry herself with more pride, given her achievements.

She wrote:

"I’m a fan of Aunty Toyin Abraham but this her unnecessary kneeling down and greeting is becoming too much and looking like an eye service now. It’s ok to respect elders and cultures but those women she keep kneeling for are not so older than her.

"Aunty Toyin, you need to start packaging yourself now. That’s why they keep disrespecting you. They are not more than you, they are not bigger than you. Stop belittling yourself for them. We Nigerians have forgiven you for supporting City Boy in 2023. It’s time you forgive yourself too and carry yourself with pride and grace cos you work hard for it and you deserve the respect that comes with it. I don’t mean any disrespect and I love you. "

Reacting to the criticism, Toyin Abraham defended her actions, saying she would never stop kneeling for people who “value and deserve it.”

She emphasised that her respect for elders and cultural traditions remains unwavering, regardless of her status.

In a follow‑up post, the actress described herself as a “true Omoluabi,” a Yoruba term for someone who embodies good character and cultural values.

She reassured her fans, known as Toyintitans, that she would continue to uphold her heritage with pride.

Toyin Abraham finally addresses prayer moment at Kaaba. Credit: @toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham speaks on her aura

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham spoke about the natural connection she shares with people, especially children.

The actress shared new pictures from a movie location while reflecting on her personality and presence.

She described herself as a radiant light, adding that her energy attracts people around her and makes them feel safe.

Source: Legit.ng