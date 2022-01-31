Everyone cannot be friends but it’s important to at least maintain a cordial relationship—especially for people in the same industry.

The Nigerian entertainment scene has had its fair share of celebrity beef but it’s interesting to see that these individuals are putting their egos aside to embrace peace and unity.

The past few weeks have seen some of these superstars put smiles on the faces of their fans simply because they chose to love and let peace reign.

A number of Nigerian music stars have buried the hatchet in recent times. Photo: @davido/@peterpsquare/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng has compiled a list of superstars who reconciled in recent times. Check them out below:

PSquare

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This was one reunion that sent a feeling of warmth and satisfaction through the hearts of fans, friends, family members and colleagues.

While "beef" shouldn’t be excused in any form, the case of the music stars was particularly unique because they are not just colleagues but twin brothers.

However, things are now solid between the two and they even went ahead to give fans a joint concert in December.

Davido and Wizkid

The two had always maintained that they do not have issues but their actions were the exact opposite of what they said

Ignoring each other at club outings, snubbing each other on social media… everyone just knew that something had broken in the bond they claim to share.

However, things took a different turn some weeks ago after the singers hugged it out during a club appearance.

Wizkid and Zlatan

In the case of these two, fans speculated Zlatan decided to pitch his tent against Wizkid because of his close relationship with Davido.

Some weeks ago, they sparked even more reactions on social media after walking past each other and refusing to exchange pleasantries.

However, all of that seems to be in the past as a recent video saw Wizkid and Zlatan hugging it out just like he did with Davido.

Timaya and J Martins

After seven years of being at loggerheads, the music stars made peace at PSquare’s concert that was held in December 2021.

Members of the audience went gaga with excitement as they stormed the stage and performed one of their hit collaborations together.

It’s interesting to see all of these reunions happen and fans are expecting more from the likes of Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, Yemi Alade among others.

Eniola Badmus clears the air on relationship with Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola Badmus was forced to clear the air and give assurances of the relationship between her and bestie, Funke Akindele.

The actress in an Instagram post said it became necessary to speak up as she’s sick and tired of people insinuating that their friendship has hit the rocks.

Eniola heaped accolades on the Omo Ghetto movie maker and made it clear that nothing can come between the bond they share.

Source: Legit.ng