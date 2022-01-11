BBNaija Lockdown star, Tochukwu Okechukwu better known as Tochi has brought down the video of his proposal

The reality star proposed to his US-based lover, Chioma, in a lovely video that got most of his fans congratulating him

Chioma has released a statement about his decision to bring down the video, maintaining they cannot use her to trend

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown edition star, Tochi and his US-based girlfriend, Chioma have decided to keep their love life private.

Tochi and his fiance go private. Credit: @tochi.offiical @beautifulchii

Source: Instagram

Tochi's proposal

The reality star had earlier proposed to Chioma and he got a big yes from her in a romantic video that emerged on social.

Tochi's fans and colleagues also congratulated her as they look forward to their wedding.

He didn't waste too much time as he also updated his social media bio, hinting that he might be relocating to the US with his woman.

Chioma reacts

The proposal video which Tochi shared on his Instagram page is no longer there. Chioma has reacted to his decision to bring down the proposal video post.

According to her, nobody will use her to trend. She advised everyone to rest.

"There's so much more to life than the attention/validation that you seek so much from the outside world... but it's not me that's gonna be used to trend... everybody rest ijn."

Check out her post below:

Reactions

A few Nigerians have reacted to Chioma's comments.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Annierankwin:

"Dual citizen already? Ahh Tochi and his landed container."

Theprettygamechanger:

"The breakfast was clearly served even from the day of engagement, only the wise saw that."

Tessyagboro:

"Coming back for comments."

