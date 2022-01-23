Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently took to her Instagram page to finally reveal the face of her beau whom she kept private

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a photo with a man identified as Kazim Adeoti, the boss of Adekaz Production

However, popular blogger, Gistlover has alleged that the man in question is a married man with kids and has secretly married the actress as a second wife

Following Aigbe's post, several social media users have stormed her comment section to air their displeasure

Mercy Aigbe is currently trending on social media after finally unveiling her man for the first since hinting at having found love again.

The actress has been accused of taking another woman's husband. Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, she shared a photo with the man identified as Kazim Adeoti who owns a production outfit known as Adekaz Production.

Ahead of his birthday, she made a post thanking him for being amazing.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing ❤️"

See post below:

However, popular blogger, Gistlover, made a post alleging that not only is Kazim married, but he also has children with the wife who is said to be abroad.

The anonymous blogger also claimed that Kazim secretly married Mercy, making her his second wife.

See post below:

Reactions

Following Mercy's birthday post on Instagram, social media users have stormed the comment section to put her on blast.

Check out some comments below:

dasola_dasilver:

"isnt he married?"

emerie__chris:

"Lol u see those so called classy ladies just pray ur husband doesn’t meet them cause my sister they 'go share am with u shamelessly……….it is well ‍♀️"

__ololade__xx:

"You left ur husband to become a second wife...Mercy no get mercy oooo"

l.tobiloba:

"This lady left her husband only to e^d up with someone else’s husband. Two sh*meless individuals, some partners are just not worth sacr!ficing for. GL really know how to dea! with them."

stanley_ontop:

"But I heard is someone’s husband. Nawaooo something Dey happen for Lagos ooooo"

yii_sha:

"Somebody's husband "

naomikamara92:

"Dem say d man religion allow am......so she don officially turn 2 wife.....Yoruba actresses and people husband na 5&6"

folafinest_:

"Point of correction: Mercy Aigbe unveil her MARRIED BOO "

nurse_canazy:

"Yoruba actresses and dating abi marrying married men ehn….Jesus ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

queenbeauty_touch:

"These female celebrities will not allow peoples marriages be.. this is so unfair and painful."

ofure__filmrant:

"How do you leave your husband to go and marry another person’s husband? These yeyebrities no wan get sense? Mtchewwww."

eyanmayweather:

"Baba get wife and like 5 kids o , Yoruba actresses and dating married men are like 5 and 6."

AY appreciates wife over birth of their son

Still reeling in the excitement of being a father for the second time, Ayo Makun who is better known by his stage name, AY, has appreciated his wife, Mabel.

The famous comedian and actor, in a lengthy Instagram post, talked about all the things women go through in the course of their pregnancies, adding that 'the word sacrifice should be a common theme when people think of motherhood.

He went on to appreciate his wife for all the sacrifices she had to make in preparation for the birth of their son, Ayomide.

Source: Legit.ng