The highest-paid college football players now are Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Sam Leavitt. Manning leads the pack with a $5.4 million NIL valuation. Other top athletes are now out-earning some NFL rookies through major brand deals and direct revenue sharing.

Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, Sam Leavitt, Brendan Sorsby, and Bryce Underwood are among the highest-paid college football players in 2026. Photo: Alex, Michael, Chris, Bernacchi (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Arch Manning tops the list of the highest-paid college football players in 2026, with the Texas quarterback holding an estimated $5.4 million annual NIL valuation.

Rising stars across college football are also striking gold, with LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt pulling in a massive $4.0 million and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith right beside him at $4.2 million .

pulling in a massive and right beside him at . Dylan Raiola rounds out the list with an estimated NIL valuation of $2.0 million, placing the Oregon Ducks quarterback 15th.

In compiling and ranking the highest-paid college football players in 2026, we relied on reported NIL valuations and revenue-sharing estimates, recognising that these figures may fluctuate over time due to new brand deals, performance bonuses, and collective distributions. The earnings cited are based on publicly available information and reputable sources, including On3 Sports, Fox Sports, and Sports Illustrated.

Player Current team NIL valuation Arch Manning Texas Longhorns $5.4 million Jeremiah Smith Ohio State Buckeyes $4.2 million Sam Leavitt LSU Tigers $4.0 million Brendan Sorsby Texas Tech Red Raiders $3.1 million Bryce Underwood Michigan Wolverines $3.0 million Dante Moore Oregon Ducks $3.0 million Cam Coleman Texas Longhorns $2.9 million LaNorris Sellers South Carolina Gamecocks $2.7 million John Mateer Oklahoma Sooners $2.7 million Drew Mestemaker Oklahoma State Cowboys $2.5 million Dylan Stewart South Carolina Gamecocks $2.5 million Mason Heintschel Pittsburgh Panthers $2.4 million Julian Sayin Ohio State Buckeyes $2.4 million Josh Hoover Indiana Hoosiers $2.2 million Dylan Raiola Oregon Ducks $2.0 million

15. Dylan Raiola — $2 million

Quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up before the spring football game. Photo: Ali Gradischer

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 9 May 2005

9 May 2005 Age: 21 years old (as of 2026)

21 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Current team: Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Position: Quarterback

Dylan Raiola is the son of former NFL player Dominic Raiola. He joined the Oregon Ducks in 2026 as one of college football's top young quarterbacks. Dylan is also among the sport's highest earners, with a reported NIL valuation of $2 million.

During his time at Nebraska, Dylan Raiola reportedly signed a deal with Adidas in 2025. His NIL portfolio also features deals with Takis, Campus Ink, Panini America, and EA Sports, underscoring his growing value and marketability off the field.

14. Josh Hoover — $2.2 million

Josh Hoover throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Brigham Young Cougars. Photo: Chris Gardner

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 25 June 2003

25 June 2003 Age: 22 years old (as of May 2026)

22 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Rockwall, Texas, United States

Rockwall, Texas, United States Current team: Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers Position: Quarterback

Josh Hoover enters his final collegiate season as a highly valued quarterback. The Indiana Hoosiers signal-caller holds a reported $2.2 million NIL valuation following his transfer to Bloomington.

After a record-breaking career at TCU Horned Frogs, where he became college football's active career passing yards leader, Hoover entered the transfer portal in December 2025. Indiana secured his transfer with a multi-million-dollar NIL deal to lead the offence in the 2026 season.

Josh's endorsement portfolio includes partnerships with brands such as RallyFuel and Ram Truck

13. Julian Sayin — $2.4 million

Julian Sayin warms up prior to a game against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2025 College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. Photo: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23 July 2005

23 July 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of May 2026)

20 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Carlsbad, California, United States

Carlsbad, California, United States Current team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes Position: Quarterback

Julian Sayin remains one of the most marketable underclassmen in college football. He has an estimated NIL valuation of $2.4 million after joining the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sayin has secured endorsement deals with Wingstop, Dr Pepper, and JLab Audio, as well as exclusive trading card rights with Panini America. The football player also holds a partnership with the Columbus-based collective The Foundation.

12. Mason Heintschel — $2.4 million

Mason Heintschel warms up before the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Photo: Justin Berl

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 17 February 2007

17 February 2007 Age: 19 years old (as of May 2026)

19 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Oregon, Ohio, United States

Oregon, Ohio, United States Current team: Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh Panthers Position: Quarterback

Mason Heintschel broke out as a true freshman, throwing for 2,354 yards and earning Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist honours. He holds a reported $2.4 million NIL valuation as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Pitt's NIL collective helped secure his return with a multi-million-dollar retention package. Mason's NIL portfolio includes officially licensed apparel and custom jersey sales through the Pittsburgh NIL Store.

11. Dylan Stewart — $2.5 million

Dylan Stewart attends an event. Photo: @dill5kk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 14 September 2005

14 September 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of May 2025)

20 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Washington, D.C., United States Current team: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks Position: Edge rusher

Dylan DaSean Stewart is an edge rusher for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He joined South Carolina in 2024 as one of college football's top young pass rushers and became a key player on the defensive line. DaSean has a reported NIL valuation of $2.5 million.

Stewart signed a seven-figure retention deal with South Carolina's NIL collective, The Garnet Trust. His NIL portfolio also includes a partnership with PorkRinds.com.

10. Drew Mestemaker — $2.5 million

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker warms up before the Isleta New Mexico Bowl game against the San Diego State Aztecs. Photo: Sam Wasson

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: January 2006

January 2006 Age: 20 years old (as of 2026)

20 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

Austin, Texas, United States Current team: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State Cowboys Position: Quarterback

Drew Mestemaker is a quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys who transferred to the program in January 2026. He previously played for the North Texas Mean Green, where he led the FBS in passing yards with 4,379 and won the Burlsworth Trophy.

Mestemaker's transfer drew significant attention after the star quarterback followed head football coach Eric Morris to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He reportedly secured a two-year, $7 million NIL deal after committing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Drew currently has an estimated NIL valuation of $2.5 million.

9. John Mateer — $2.7 million

John Mateer looks on after the Boeing Apple Cup 2024 game against the Washington Huskies. Photo: Alika Jenner

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 28 April 2004

28 April 2004 Age: 22 years old (as of 2026)

22 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Little Elm, Texas, United States

Little Elm, Texas, United States Current team: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners Position: Quarterback

John Mateer holds an estimated NIL valuation of $2.7 million as one of college football's rising stars. The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback transferred from the Washington State Cougars after a breakout campaign in Pullman.

In December 2024, John entered the transfer portal and reportedly turned down a seven-figure retention offer from Washington State before committing to Oklahoma. He later signed a multi-year agreement with Oklahoma's premier NIL collective, 1Oklahoma. His endorsement portfolio includes major brands such as Beats by Dre and Valley GMC.

8. LaNorris Sellers — $2.7 million

Lanorris Sellers during the first half of his game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Photo: Matt Kelley

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 23 June 2005

23 June 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of May 2026)

20 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Florence, South Carolina, United States

Florence, South Carolina, United States Current team: South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks Position: Quarterback

LaNorris Sellers emerged as the South Carolina Gamecocks' starting quarterback after arriving in 2023 as a true freshman from Florence, South Carolina. He reportedly carries an NIL valuation of $2.7 million.

During the 2025 offseason, Sellers reportedly rejected an $8 million transfer offer and chose to remain at the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2026 season. Off the field, he secured an endorsement partnership with a Columbia-based car dealership, which reportedly included a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

7. Cam Coleman — $2.9 million

Cam Coleman during the Texas Spring Football Game. Photo: Scott Wachter (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 14 August 2006

14 August 2006 Age: 19 years old (as of May 2026)

19 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Phenix City, Alabama, United States

Phenix City, Alabama, United States Current team: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Position: Wide receiver

Cam Coleman is an American wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns. According to Sports Illustrated, his NIL valuation is estimated at approximately $2.9 million. He previously played for the Auburn Tigers after being ranked the No. 5 recruit in the 2024 class.

Coleman's NIL portfolio includes partnerships with Nike through the Blue Ribbon Elite program and Crocs.

6. Dante Moore — $3 million

Quarterback Dante Moore #5 of the Oregon Ducks smiles during the song Shout. Photo: Ali Gradischer

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 24 May 2005

24 May 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of 2026)

20 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Current team: Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Position: Quarterback

Dante Moore is one of the premier quarterbacks for the Oregon Ducks. He transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season after a freshman stint at UCLA. Despite being projected as a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore chose to forgo the pros and return to Oregon for another championship run.

Moore has a reported NIL valuation of $3 million. In 2025, he signed a high-profile NIL deal with Nike, including appearances in the brand's Grateful Dead apparel line. His endorsement portfolio also includes partnerships with Beats by Dre, DoorDash, Raising Cane's, and T-Mobile, as well as involvement with Oregon's NIL collective, Ducks of a Feather.

5. Bryce Underwood — $3 million

Bryce Underwood arrives prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Photo: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 19 August 2007

19 August 2007 Age: 18 years old (as of May 2026)

18 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Current team: Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines Position: Quarterback

Bryce Underwood entered college football in 2025 as Michigan's freshman quarterback after finishing high school as the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the nation. His NIL valuation is reportedly $3 million.

Underwood drew national attention during his recruitment after switching his commitment from LSU to Michigan. The move was tied to a major NIL package connected to Michigan's collective, Champions Circle. Off the field, he has endorsement agreements with Beats by Dre, Celsius, Hollister, and EA Sports.

4. Brendan Sorsby — $3.1 million

Brendan Sorsby shouts during the first half of the game between the Houston Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Photo: John E. Moore III

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20 January 2004

20 January 2004 Age: 22 years old (as of 2026)

22 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Denton, Texas, United States

Denton, Texas, United States Current team: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders Position: Quarterback

Brendan Sorsby is a quarterback for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He transferred to Texas Tech in 2026 after emerging as one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal. Sorsby previously played for the Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats. He reportedly has a NIL valuation of $3.1 million.

During his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Brendan signed an NIL partnership with Impacting Tomorrow. Reports also linked his transfer to Texas Tech with a multi-million-dollar roster package, reflecting his growing value and demand in college football.

3. Sam Leavitt — $4 million

Quarterback Sam Leavitt poses for a portrait at the LSU Football Practice Facility. Photo: Ella Hall

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 20 December 2004

20 December 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of May 2026)

21 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: West Linn, Oregon, United States

West Linn, Oregon, United States Current team: LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers Position: Quarterback

Sam Leavitt is a quarterback for the LSU Tigers. He transferred to LSU in January 2026 as the consensus No. 1 player in the winter transfer portal cycle. Sam has a reported NIL valuation of $4 million.

Leavitt began his college career at Michigan State in 2023 before transferring to Arizona State, where he spent two seasons. At Arizona State, he led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

2. Jeremiah Smith — $4.2 million

Jeremiah Smith celebrates after scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown. Photo: Alex Slitz

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 29 November 2005

29 November 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of May 2026)

20 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth: Miami Gardens, Florida, United States

Miami Gardens, Florida, United States Current team: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes Position: Wide receiver

Jeremiah Smith is a wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He joined Ohio State in 2024 as a true freshman after graduating high school as the nation's consensus No. 1 overall recruit.

Smith has become one of the most marketable athletes in college football, supported by Ohio State's NIL collectives, The Foundation and The 1870 Society. His endorsement portfolio includes major deals with Adidas, Red Bull, 7-Eleven, Nintendo, and American Eagle. Jeremiah has an estimated NIL valuation of $4.2 million.

1. Arch Manning — $5.4 million

Arch Manning during warm-up before the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines. Photo: Dustin Markland

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 27 April 2004

27 April 2004 Age: 22 years old (as of 2026)

22 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Current team: Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Position: Quarterback

Arch Manning has become the face of Texas Longhorns football after taking over at quarterback following his arrival in 2023. His NIL valuation is reportedly $5.4 million, placing him at the top of the college football market.

Manning's rise accelerated after a standout postseason performance, earning Citrus Bowl MVP honours in a 41–27 win over the Michigan Wolverines to close the 2025 season. He later secured a new NIL agreement in March 2026 with Google's Gemini AI division.

Arch has also built a strong endorsement portfolio. His partners include Red Bull, Panini America, EA Sports, Raising Cane's, Vuori, and Warby Parker.

As of May 2026, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the highest-paid player in college football. He holds a record-setting NIL valuation estimated at $5.4 million.

College football players can now earn a direct salary through university-funded revenue sharing introduced after the House v. NCAA settlement. This comes in addition to NIL deals and endorsement income, which still make up a major part of their overall earnings.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby are the two names most frequently linked to the $6 million valuation mark in 2026. Manning is reported to have reached a $6.8 million NIL valuation, while Sorsby secured a landmark transfer deal valued at nearly $6 million.

The highest-paid college football players in 2026, such as Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Sam Leavitt, are earning multimillion-dollar NIL and revenue-sharing deals. Some even surpass NFL rookies in earnings because of the sport's growing commercial ecosystem and flexible pay structures.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the highest-paid female footballers. Some of the top earners include Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Sam Kerr, with Bonmatí earning an estimated annual salary exceeding $1 million.

Most salaries are paid by European clubs based in Spain, England, France, and Germany. In addition, Barbra Banda is widely regarded as one of the leading players in women's football.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng