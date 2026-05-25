The top 15 highest-paid college football players in 2026 and why some earn more than NFL rookies
The highest-paid college football players now are Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Sam Leavitt. Manning leads the pack with a $5.4 million NIL valuation. Other top athletes are now out-earning some NFL rookies through major brand deals and direct revenue sharing.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Top 15 highest-paid college football players in 2026
- 15. Dylan Raiola — $2 million
- 14. Josh Hoover — $2.2 million
- 13. Julian Sayin — $2.4 million
- 12. Mason Heintschel — $2.4 million
- 11. Dylan Stewart — $2.5 million
- 10. Drew Mestemaker — $2.5 million
- 9. John Mateer — $2.7 million
- 8. LaNorris Sellers — $2.7 million
- 7. Cam Coleman — $2.9 million
- 6. Dante Moore — $3 million
- 5. Bryce Underwood — $3 million
- 4. Brendan Sorsby — $3.1 million
- 3. Sam Leavitt — $4 million
- 2. Jeremiah Smith — $4.2 million
- 1. Arch Manning — $5.4 million
- Who is the highest-paid college football player?
- Do college football players earn a salary?
- Who is the 6-million-dollar college football player?
Key takeaways
- Arch Manning tops the list of the highest-paid college football players in 2026, with the Texas quarterback holding an estimated $5.4 million annual NIL valuation.
- Rising stars across college football are also striking gold, with LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt pulling in a massive $4.0 million and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith right beside him at $4.2 million.
- Dylan Raiola rounds out the list with an estimated NIL valuation of $2.0 million, placing the Oregon Ducks quarterback 15th.
Top 15 highest-paid college football players in 2026
In compiling and ranking the highest-paid college football players in 2026, we relied on reported NIL valuations and revenue-sharing estimates, recognising that these figures may fluctuate over time due to new brand deals, performance bonuses, and collective distributions. The earnings cited are based on publicly available information and reputable sources, including On3 Sports, Fox Sports, and Sports Illustrated.
Player
Current team
NIL valuation
Arch Manning
Texas Longhorns
$5.4 million
Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes
$4.2 million
Sam Leavitt
LSU Tigers
$4.0 million
Brendan Sorsby
Texas Tech Red Raiders
$3.1 million
Bryce Underwood
Michigan Wolverines
$3.0 million
Dante Moore
Oregon Ducks
$3.0 million
Cam Coleman
Texas Longhorns
$2.9 million
LaNorris Sellers
South Carolina Gamecocks
$2.7 million
John Mateer
Oklahoma Sooners
$2.7 million
Drew Mestemaker
Oklahoma State Cowboys
$2.5 million
Dylan Stewart
South Carolina Gamecocks
$2.5 million
Mason Heintschel
Pittsburgh Panthers
$2.4 million
Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes
$2.4 million
Josh Hoover
Indiana Hoosiers
$2.2 million
Dylan Raiola
Oregon Ducks
$2.0 million
15. Dylan Raiola — $2 million
- Date of birth: 9 May 2005
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
- Current team: Oregon Ducks
- Position: Quarterback
Dylan Raiola is the son of former NFL player Dominic Raiola. He joined the Oregon Ducks in 2026 as one of college football's top young quarterbacks. Dylan is also among the sport's highest earners, with a reported NIL valuation of $2 million.
During his time at Nebraska, Dylan Raiola reportedly signed a deal with Adidas in 2025. His NIL portfolio also features deals with Takis, Campus Ink, Panini America, and EA Sports, underscoring his growing value and marketability off the field.
14. Josh Hoover — $2.2 million
- Date of birth: 25 June 2003
- Age: 22 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Rockwall, Texas, United States
- Current team: Indiana Hoosiers
- Position: Quarterback
Josh Hoover enters his final collegiate season as a highly valued quarterback. The Indiana Hoosiers signal-caller holds a reported $2.2 million NIL valuation following his transfer to Bloomington.
After a record-breaking career at TCU Horned Frogs, where he became college football's active career passing yards leader, Hoover entered the transfer portal in December 2025. Indiana secured his transfer with a multi-million-dollar NIL deal to lead the offence in the 2026 season.
Josh's endorsement portfolio includes partnerships with brands such as RallyFuel and Ram Truck
13. Julian Sayin — $2.4 million
- Date of birth: 23 July 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Carlsbad, California, United States
- Current team: Ohio State Buckeyes
- Position: Quarterback
Julian Sayin remains one of the most marketable underclassmen in college football. He has an estimated NIL valuation of $2.4 million after joining the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Sayin has secured endorsement deals with Wingstop, Dr Pepper, and JLab Audio, as well as exclusive trading card rights with Panini America. The football player also holds a partnership with the Columbus-based collective The Foundation.
12. Mason Heintschel — $2.4 million
- Date of birth: 17 February 2007
- Age: 19 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Oregon, Ohio, United States
- Current team: Pittsburgh Panthers
- Position: Quarterback
Mason Heintschel broke out as a true freshman, throwing for 2,354 yards and earning Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year semifinalist honours. He holds a reported $2.4 million NIL valuation as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Pitt's NIL collective helped secure his return with a multi-million-dollar retention package. Mason's NIL portfolio includes officially licensed apparel and custom jersey sales through the Pittsburgh NIL Store.
11. Dylan Stewart — $2.5 million
- Date of birth: 14 September 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
- Current team: South Carolina Gamecocks
- Position: Edge rusher
Dylan DaSean Stewart is an edge rusher for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He joined South Carolina in 2024 as one of college football's top young pass rushers and became a key player on the defensive line. DaSean has a reported NIL valuation of $2.5 million.
Stewart signed a seven-figure retention deal with South Carolina's NIL collective, The Garnet Trust. His NIL portfolio also includes a partnership with PorkRinds.com.
10. Drew Mestemaker — $2.5 million
- Date of birth: January 2006
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States
- Current team: Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Position: Quarterback
Drew Mestemaker is a quarterback for the Oklahoma State Cowboys who transferred to the program in January 2026. He previously played for the North Texas Mean Green, where he led the FBS in passing yards with 4,379 and won the Burlsworth Trophy.
Mestemaker's transfer drew significant attention after the star quarterback followed head football coach Eric Morris to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. He reportedly secured a two-year, $7 million NIL deal after committing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Drew currently has an estimated NIL valuation of $2.5 million.
9. John Mateer — $2.7 million
- Date of birth: 28 April 2004
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Little Elm, Texas, United States
- Current team: Oklahoma Sooners
- Position: Quarterback
John Mateer holds an estimated NIL valuation of $2.7 million as one of college football's rising stars. The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback transferred from the Washington State Cougars after a breakout campaign in Pullman.
In December 2024, John entered the transfer portal and reportedly turned down a seven-figure retention offer from Washington State before committing to Oklahoma. He later signed a multi-year agreement with Oklahoma's premier NIL collective, 1Oklahoma. His endorsement portfolio includes major brands such as Beats by Dre and Valley GMC.
8. LaNorris Sellers — $2.7 million
- Date of birth: 23 June 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Florence, South Carolina, United States
- Current team: South Carolina Gamecocks
- Position: Quarterback
LaNorris Sellers emerged as the South Carolina Gamecocks' starting quarterback after arriving in 2023 as a true freshman from Florence, South Carolina. He reportedly carries an NIL valuation of $2.7 million.
During the 2025 offseason, Sellers reportedly rejected an $8 million transfer offer and chose to remain at the South Carolina Gamecocks for the 2026 season. Off the field, he secured an endorsement partnership with a Columbia-based car dealership, which reportedly included a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
7. Cam Coleman — $2.9 million
- Date of birth: 14 August 2006
- Age: 19 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Phenix City, Alabama, United States
- Current team: Texas Longhorns
- Position: Wide receiver
Cam Coleman is an American wide receiver for the Texas Longhorns. According to Sports Illustrated, his NIL valuation is estimated at approximately $2.9 million. He previously played for the Auburn Tigers after being ranked the No. 5 recruit in the 2024 class.
Coleman's NIL portfolio includes partnerships with Nike through the Blue Ribbon Elite program and Crocs.
6. Dante Moore — $3 million
- Date of birth: 24 May 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Current team: Oregon Ducks
- Position: Quarterback
Dante Moore is one of the premier quarterbacks for the Oregon Ducks. He transferred to Oregon ahead of the 2024 season after a freshman stint at UCLA. Despite being projected as a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore chose to forgo the pros and return to Oregon for another championship run.
Moore has a reported NIL valuation of $3 million. In 2025, he signed a high-profile NIL deal with Nike, including appearances in the brand's Grateful Dead apparel line. His endorsement portfolio also includes partnerships with Beats by Dre, DoorDash, Raising Cane's, and T-Mobile, as well as involvement with Oregon's NIL collective, Ducks of a Feather.
5. Bryce Underwood — $3 million
- Date of birth: 19 August 2007
- Age: 18 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Current team: Michigan Wolverines
- Position: Quarterback
Bryce Underwood entered college football in 2025 as Michigan's freshman quarterback after finishing high school as the consensus No. 1 overall recruit in the nation. His NIL valuation is reportedly $3 million.
Underwood drew national attention during his recruitment after switching his commitment from LSU to Michigan. The move was tied to a major NIL package connected to Michigan's collective, Champions Circle. Off the field, he has endorsement agreements with Beats by Dre, Celsius, Hollister, and EA Sports.
4. Brendan Sorsby — $3.1 million
- Date of birth: 20 January 2004
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Denton, Texas, United States
- Current team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Position: Quarterback
Brendan Sorsby is a quarterback for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He transferred to Texas Tech in 2026 after emerging as one of the top quarterbacks available in the transfer portal. Sorsby previously played for the Indiana Hoosiers and Cincinnati Bearcats. He reportedly has a NIL valuation of $3.1 million.
During his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats, Brendan signed an NIL partnership with Impacting Tomorrow. Reports also linked his transfer to Texas Tech with a multi-million-dollar roster package, reflecting his growing value and demand in college football.
3. Sam Leavitt — $4 million
- Date of birth: 20 December 2004
- Age: 21 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: West Linn, Oregon, United States
- Current team: LSU Tigers
- Position: Quarterback
Sam Leavitt is a quarterback for the LSU Tigers. He transferred to LSU in January 2026 as the consensus No. 1 player in the winter transfer portal cycle. Sam has a reported NIL valuation of $4 million.
Leavitt began his college career at Michigan State in 2023 before transferring to Arizona State, where he spent two seasons. At Arizona State, he led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.
2. Jeremiah Smith — $4.2 million
- Date of birth: 29 November 2005
- Age: 20 years old (as of May 2026)
- Place of birth: Miami Gardens, Florida, United States
- Current team: Ohio State Buckeyes
- Position: Wide receiver
Jeremiah Smith is a wide receiver for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He joined Ohio State in 2024 as a true freshman after graduating high school as the nation's consensus No. 1 overall recruit.
Smith has become one of the most marketable athletes in college football, supported by Ohio State's NIL collectives, The Foundation and The 1870 Society. His endorsement portfolio includes major deals with Adidas, Red Bull, 7-Eleven, Nintendo, and American Eagle. Jeremiah has an estimated NIL valuation of $4.2 million.
1. Arch Manning — $5.4 million
- Date of birth: 27 April 2004
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
- Current team: Texas Longhorns
- Position: Quarterback
Arch Manning has become the face of Texas Longhorns football after taking over at quarterback following his arrival in 2023. His NIL valuation is reportedly $5.4 million, placing him at the top of the college football market.
Manning's rise accelerated after a standout postseason performance, earning Citrus Bowl MVP honours in a 41–27 win over the Michigan Wolverines to close the 2025 season. He later secured a new NIL agreement in March 2026 with Google's Gemini AI division.
Arch has also built a strong endorsement portfolio. His partners include Red Bull, Panini America, EA Sports, Raising Cane's, Vuori, and Warby Parker.
Who is the highest-paid college football player?
As of May 2026, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the highest-paid player in college football. He holds a record-setting NIL valuation estimated at $5.4 million.
Do college football players earn a salary?
College football players can now earn a direct salary through university-funded revenue sharing introduced after the House v. NCAA settlement. This comes in addition to NIL deals and endorsement income, which still make up a major part of their overall earnings.
Who is the 6-million-dollar college football player?
Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby are the two names most frequently linked to the $6 million valuation mark in 2026. Manning is reported to have reached a $6.8 million NIL valuation, while Sorsby secured a landmark transfer deal valued at nearly $6 million.
The highest-paid college football players in 2026, such as Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Sam Leavitt, are earning multimillion-dollar NIL and revenue-sharing deals. Some even surpass NFL rookies in earnings because of the sport's growing commercial ecosystem and flexible pay structures.
Legit.ng recently published an article on the highest-paid female footballers. Some of the top earners include Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Sam Kerr, with Bonmatí earning an estimated annual salary exceeding $1 million.
Most salaries are paid by European clubs based in Spain, England, France, and Germany. In addition, Barbra Banda is widely regarded as one of the leading players in women's football.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.