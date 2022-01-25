Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has been accused of impregnating a lady after cheating on his wife

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has been accused by a lady in the US of impregnating her and telling her to get rid of the child.

The lady, identified as African Doll, spoke during an interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV where she explained how she and the singer met, how they messed around and his reaction to her getting pregnant for him.

Gospel singer Sammie Okposo accused by US lady, African Doll, of getting her pregnant then ghosting her. Photos: African Doll, @sammieokposo

African Doll noted that they met after she went for a few of his shows in Texas in one of the churches not far from her home. She added that they then followed each other on Instagram, started chatting and later exchanged phone numbers. She explained that Sammie Okposo gave her both his Nigerian and US number.

The lady also revealed that they kept in touch and he later invited her to his hotel room, they hung out and she was there till the next morning when his protocol people picked him up.

African Doll added that even when he returned to Nigeria, they were still in touch and he invited her to another show and things went on from there.

The lady was quick to note that they weren’t dating, despite sleeping with each other on more than one occasion and they were just friends who were getting to know one another.

Sammie Okposo tells mistress to get rid of pregnancy

The US lady explained that after she told the gospel singer about being pregnant for him, he accused her of trying to disgrace him even when she showed him proof her being pregnant.

African Doll explained that Okposo said it was not a matter of him not believing her but for her to do the needful and terminate the pregnancy. She added that the singer, finally posted a photo of himself and his wife on social media not long after they had started messing around, something he had not done in a long time.

I was caught in the moment

Also in the interview, African Doll spoke on whether she knew Sammie Okposo was married or not. According to her, they never really talked about it and she didn’t dig deep either because she was only living in the moment.

She added that the gospel star was someone she was fond of and had listened to for years. African Doll also noted that for Okposo to personally invite her for shows and hang out with her on more than one occasion, things just kind of happened and she cannot say she wasn’t aware he was married.

The lady admitted that what they did was wrong even though she was a willing participant and when she tried to communicate with him, Sammie Okposo accused her of trying to disgrace and destroy his ministry despite him taking her as a friend.

Listen to the full interview below:

Nigerians react

African Doll’s tell-all interview has now trended on social media and internet users had a lot to say about it. Read some comments below:

Michael._u:

“Lol. If belle no spoil the parole, we no for know.”

kimamaka__j:

“If na your wife carry belle from outside, will you forgive here?”

Itz_laprech:

“Meaning he has been doing it for a long time , Na pregnancy open him Yansh .”

Benny_lee04:

“Y’all be shifting pants after church program .”

Wengimomoemi_:

“I knew emotional manipulation was hidden behind that apology .”

Temidayobasirat_rb:

“Sammie don go bambam, he no sabi drink water drop cup. Baba com dey run kiti-kiti....”

Graceeluv:

“After singing praise and worship, Na so begin shift pants. Haaa , God go really judge oooo .”

Sammie Okposo admits cheating on wife, takes break from ministry

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, after cheating on her.

The singer took to his Instagram page to issue the apology as well as bring his sins to the attention of the public.

According to Okposo, he intimately got involved with a lady he met in the USA in late 2021 during a trip. He added that the behavior wasn’t acceptable seeing as he is a married man and a gospel minister.

