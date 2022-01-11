Actor Uche Maduagwu has condemned actress Anita Joseph and her husband over their recent public display of affection

Anita was seen breastfeeding her husband, McFish Olagunju, and the private moment was posted on social media

In reaction to the post, Maduagwu warned the actress and her man to stop behaving like kids by displaying everything

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed popular actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, McFish Olagunju.

The actor was moved to annoyance after sighting a clip of the actress breastfeeding her man that was posted online.

Anita and McFish have been known to publicly display their affection but this seemed to cross the line for Maduagwu.

Uche Maduagwu slams Anita Joseph for breastfeeding husband on social media. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @anitajoseph8

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor warned Anita and her husband to stop behaving like ‘small pikins’ because they are in a marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to him, not all affections should be displayed in public and they should try to apply maturity to things. Maduagwu also added that in their bid to create content, they were misbehaving.

He wrote:

“Stop acting like small pikins, it is called marriage because no be all affection you display in public. Make we dey try apply small maturity for this beautiful union called marriage. There is a very thin line between content and Iwa palapala on social media.”

Uche Maduagwu also continued his rant in the caption as he asked what moral lesson they were trying to teach. He wrote:

“Please what MORAL lesson is this unnecessary display of affection in public teaching our kids? Jesus wept Na understatement, this is alien to our culture in Nigeria, is this also for clout? Marriage is honorable in Gods sight, squeezing the sleeping Olympus as if you no pay bride price on it is shameful and repulsively preposterous, how do you want your father in law to feel after seeing this video on social media.”

See his post below:

Fans’ reactions

Abeey.olabanji:

“Go and marry before advicing someone who has Happy home ode.”

Viki_daan:

“U see this boy and Janemena husband both of them are complete embarrassment to men…if any of them relate to me I go don pay agbero to help me beat sense enter there head.”

Chinloving:

“I agree with you on this one.”

Joydogbonna:

“And Jesus wept and his father cried everything na show biz for this nation.”

Nawa o.

Uche Maduagwu says Jim Iyke paid him N3.6m to act in his stunt

The controversial Nollywood actor earlier to social media to reveal that one drama that gave a lot of Nigerians joy was just a publicity stunt.

In 2021, social media went up in flames after Jim Iyke confronted Maduagwu and appeared to beat him up over some comments the latter made about him.

The period the confrontation happened was when Jim's movie, Bad Comments was released and Maduagwu has revealed that their fight was strategic and he got paid for it.

Source: Legit.ng